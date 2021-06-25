Sajid Nadiadwala has announced his next ambitious project – an epic modern-day musical romance Satyanarayan ki Katha – with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. While the big announcement made all Kartik fans happy, the creators haven’t revealed who Kartik’s heroine will be in the project. But fikar not, when Bollywood Hungama is here. We all have the deet!

A source told Bollywood Hungama: “Sajid Nadiadwala has already passed the idea on to her favorite Shraddha Kapoor and she absolutely loved it. In fact, she also agreed to be a part of the film. But everything is verbal about it. point and a contractual agreement is not currently in place. Shraddha seems like a perfect choice as the new couple will add freshness to the script as well. Kartik and Shraddha will look extremely good together and although this is mainly the story of Kartik, Shraddha has a very important role to play in it as well. “

This will be the first film of Shraddha and Kartik together but it is not the first time that they have been offered the same project. Earlier, Dinesh Vijan approached the two actors for a movie and they also reportedly did Kirik Party together, but none of that came to fruition. In fact, before Kartik hit the road to stardom, he was also offered Batti Gül but the supporting role (the role of Divyendu) which he had of course refused at the time. So go Satyanarayan ki Katha be the first project together? It’s ALMOST LOCKED, that’s what we can tell you guys!

Read also:Shraddha Kapoor signs film with production Jackky Bhagnanis

More Pages: Satyanarayan Ki Katha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.