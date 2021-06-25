Entertainment
Ed Sheeran trades cool guy vibe for vampire teeth in song “Bad Habits”
Ed sheeran is back and showing some “bad habits”.
The 30-year-old singer released his new single “Bad Habits” on Friday at midnight, accompanied by an accompanist. Musical clip which shows the “Shape of You” crooner embracing a sharper, more bloodthirsty look.
In the video, Sheeran stars as a dapper vampire, wearing a hot pink suit jacket, glittery black eye makeup, and some pointy chompers. The video follows Sheeran and his fellow vampires as they wreak havoc in a mall.
“My bad habits lead to late nights, ending up alone,” Sheeran sings. “Conversations with a stranger I barely know / I swear this will be the last but it probably won’t / I have nothing more to lose, use or do”
On June 16, Sheeran teased the song’s release in a short, weird video, which showed him sneaking up at night alongside other vampires. In one Instagram The singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the clip on Wednesday, as he prepared to shoot a scene involving a jump from a high place.
Ed Sheeran drops a “Christmas present” song “Afterglow”, clap fans: “Just what we needed”
“I’m terrified of heights and about to jump off a roof, which I don’t really know how I was told, but here we are,” he said.
“Bad Habits” garnered praise on Twitter, with many users complimenting the singer’s look.
“Yow, the Ed Sheeran era of vampires is hot HOT!” ” wrote @minyoongivi.
“ED WAS BORN TO BE A VAMPIRE” wrote@clausosaD.
“vampire ed sheeran in a pink costume”, wrote@goldendamchu.”Yeah”
“Bad Habits” is Sheeran’s first new song since his surprise release from “Afterglow” in late December. The singer dubbed “Afterglow” a “Christmas present” at the time and said the song stood out from his upcoming album.
In September, Sheeran announced the Instagram that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The couple have known each other since childhood and attended high school together.
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome to the little girl named Lyra: “We are in seventh heaven”
Contribution: Hannah Yasharoff
