Tyler the creator is releasing a new album, call me if you get lost: listen





Tyler, the creator released his new album Call me if you get lost. According to Spotify, the album features guest spots from Lil Wayne (Hot Wind Blows), Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell (Juggernaut), Ty Dolla $ ign and NBA YoungBoy (Wusyaname), 42 Dugg (Lemonhead), Domo Genesis (Manifesto). , and more. DJ Drama is featured heavily on the album and Jamie xx is credited as a co-producer on Rise !. In an Instagram story, Tyler noted Jay Versaces’ contribution to Safari. Listen to the new album below. Shortly after the album’s release, Tyler quote-tweeted something he wrote in 2010: I WANT A GANGSTA GRILLZ TAPE SO FUCKING BAD GOT ​​DAMN. (He added: DONE.) He then shared a video of himself in the studio with DJ Drama. He said the collaboration with Drama was the result of years of needing it. Check out this video below. Call me if you get lost is the sequel to Tylers’ 2019 Grammy Award-winning LP IGOR, which won the trophy for best rap album at the 2020 awards ceremony. Tylers’ new album was preceded by a number of teasers, starting with a series of billboards that appeared in cities like Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, etc. The billboards bore the title of the LP (before it was announced) and featured a hotline number that led to a mysterious pre-recorded message. Tyler then shared a teaser titled Side Street which also referred to the album’s title. After his first teasers, Tyler released two singles of Call me if you get lost: Lumberjack and Wusyaname. The latter arrived with a visual that Tyler produced under his nickname Wolf Haley. Earlier this week, Tyler shared another teaser; a sketch called Brown Sugar Salmon. Revisit 5 takeaways from Tyler’s new album from the creators, IGOR in the field.







