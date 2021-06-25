“Bosch”: farewell to a jewel in streaming





SERIES Bosch OR Streaming on Amazon Prime WHAT IS IT ABOUT After LAPD Det. Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) responds to a New Years arson attack where a 10 year old girl is killed, he is determined to bring her justice but (as always) justice is not so easy. His partner Det. Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) is still battling the gunshot death of the gangster who killed his uncle, while LAPD leader Irvin Irving (Lance Reddick) is distracted by the fight of his professional life. Lt. Grace Billets (Amy Aquino), meanwhile, deals with homophobic thugs under her own command, and Harry’s daughter Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) has a surprising new mentor: defense lawyer Honey Chandler. (Mimi Rogers.) This final season, which falls on Friday, sets up a spin-off (with Welliver, Lintz and Rogers) that will arrive later in 2021. MY SAY “Bosch” star Jamie Hector told Newsday a few years ago that he hopes this series will continue “forever,” but Forever (alas) comes on Friday after seven seasons. Sounds quick as it was, with a total of around 70 episodes designed to be consumed season by season in seven sips. ‘Bosch’ ‘was actually a pioneer of Frenzy back when Frenzy was a novelty, and mastered it the old-fashioned way, with layered storylines, complex character development, and top-notch performances by a set of comedians comedians. In fact, the series was so well produced (and greedy) that it was almost easy to overlook the deeper subtext here. A chaotic world needs a moral center, inflexible and incorruptible, with Harry Bosch in this self-proclaimed central role, except when he was not so incorruptible. The first scene of the first season seemed to catch him tampering with evidence in a wrongful death shootout, and from that point on, ethical contortions only multiplied. Was he a “good” cop or a “bad” cop, and how do you characterize either in the context of a bureaucracy as large and heavy as the LAPD? Instead, Harry morphed into breaking the rules when it suited him, or enforcing them when it did. The noir detective story explored the same ground for nearly a century, but “Bosch” added new twists and turns. Named in honor of the Flemish master Hieronymus Bosch, his eponymous anti-hero sometimes seemed trapped in one of his spooky paintings of a tortured soul in a tortured world. And like Raymond Chandler’s Los Angeles, his LA was also a dark, brooding hell scene, where crime never sleeps at night, and a sunny, overlit Gomorrah by day. “Bosch” loved and embraced LA like few series ever did, creating a character as alive as any complex, semi-functional, chaotic, corrupted human character, yet also beautiful, fully alive and strangely. mostly without traffic. This final season revisits a favorite theme, the so-called “greater good”, which in the context of “Bosch” is still an ethically delicate edict which usually signifies the sacrifice of an individual for a powerful and vested interest. He’s not really a “better” guy than “either everyone counts or nobody counts,” he says in a first episode, Harry gears up for a decisive showdown and his next act (also, his next series). Meanwhile, the 7 is a final reminder of what devoted fans have always known. This is a workplace drama that cared deeply about both the job and the place of the police and those neon-lit mazes, the “enclosure” where cops spend part of their lives. pushing papers, while others intrigue. “Bosch” has honored the work of the police without always celebrating this work with a neat trick, especially in 2021, but often effective here. As a reminder that cops are both fallible and human, this series has always held them to a higher level. In “Bosch”, sometimes most of the time, they really met him. Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. LOWER LINE Farewell to a streaming gem.

