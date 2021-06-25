Doja Cat You Right Lyrics





A lackluster A-list collaboration could result in a landmark album like Planet she, but Doja never lets her guests overshadow her or approach her.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images Being a pop star these days requires intention. Along with great music, meticulously detailed deployments, and high-level visuals, the sort of thing that drive conversation, rather than just being part of it. At this point, it’s hard to say that Doja Cat isn’t a pop star; it got a # 1 hit and has remained relevant throughout the pandemic with a mix of fun features and innovative performance. Yet much of his career at this point has also been driven by the vagaries of virality, since his 2018 hit Mooo! at Hot pinks Say So and Streets, which first climbed the charts thanks to TikTok. Planet she, Dojas’ third album, is his first chance to win over these bona fide pop stars and dismiss the still lingering question over viral eruptions whether it was a fluke. From records across the line as a fantasy planet of acceptance and equality to the natural popularity of the catchy single Kiss Me More with SZA, Planet she is a confident arrival. You’re right, a Doja Cat song teased for months as a single, was not as intentional as the rest of the album. Doja had finished a version of the song by the time the Weeknd heard her and decided he wanted to contribute, she told E! New; she originally wanted it on another album that ended up not working. There’s nothing wrong with Weeknds’ contribution: he brings in the sultry, runny vocals that were missing from recent hits like Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears, and seems like a genuinely interested collaborator, after the two bonded for a groovy endless remix of his own After hours track In Your Eyes. But there’s something rambling about their chemistry, and you can hear the seams of Weeknds’ contribution to the song.

A lackluster A-list collaboration could result in a landmark album like Planet she. You Right isn’t even the only time Dojas teamed up with Ariana Grande on I Dont Do Drugs (their third in less than a year, after motif and a 34 + 35 remix with Megan Thee Stallion) is just as forgettable. (Props to Young Thug for at least having fun with his contribution, on payday.) But it just shows that Planet she is the world of Doja Cats. She’s an artist who’s already struggled to claim the limelight on her own, whether it’s relying on a feature film by Nicki Minaj to get Say So to No.1 or responding for her collaborations with the alleged assailant Dr Luke (who is still Planet her, on which he produces, including the song with the Weeknd). At the same time, however, Doja Cat has charisma in spades. How else did it get viral in the first place? It’s evident from You Right’s effortlessly eye-catching hook, or when she writes a fling like, it’s just the nerves, it’s just the cock. She also delivers one of her most polished vocal performances, creating a spirited R&B jam modeled on clear influences like Grande. While it can’t compete with the career high of recent single Need to Know or summer song contestant Kiss Me More, it’s another good song on an album that has it in it. It’s thanks to no one other than Doja Cat, who has a knack for making bops seem easy.

