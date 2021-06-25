Tickets for Huichica Music Fest 2021 in October go on sale Friday – CBS San Francisco

By Dave Pehling

SONOMA (KPIX) – Beloved psychedelic indie rockers Yo La Tengo, songwriters Mac Demarco and Cass McCombs and psychedelic SF hero Devendra Banhart are among the headliners of the eleventh Huichica Music Festival taking place in Sonoma in mid-October and which will go on sale Friday.

Organizers took a calculated risk last year when they announced forward-looking dates for mid-October dates last year, but the lingering coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to be postponed to fall 2021. This week, the festival announced its updated lineup just ahead of the ticket’s on-sale date.

The festival, traditionally held on the grounds of the Gundlach Bundschu winery every year in June, is hosted by the concert promoter of the Bay Area (((folkYEAH!))) And Bundschu. The Huichica festival (pronounced ‘wah-CHEEK-ah’) was launched as a smaller and more intimate alternative to big festivals like BottleRock Napa and Outside Lands with a narrower musical focus while still offering the kind of gourmet food and extensive wine options these festivals have a reputation for providing.

The relatively small size of the festival crowd and the amount of real estate available at the winery should allow great social and / or physical distancing for all involved participants. In addition to appearances by the artists mentioned above, the lineup for the two-day event includes such figures as the Chicago band Whitney (led by former Smith Westerns members Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich), songwriters from San Francisco Kelley Stoltz and Meg Baird – a solo act who is also a member of the supergroup Sub Pop Heron Oblivion – Thee Sacred Souls, a sweet soul group from San Diego, brought together Mexican psych / prog heroes Los Dug Dug’s, the band Bay Area Vetiver psych-folk, roaring psychedelic rockers The Entrance Band and folk-pop group Shannon Lay.

The festival will take place October 15-16, and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m. PST. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Huichica Music Festival Site.