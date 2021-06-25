Bryce Dallas Howard reacts to VelociCoaster Ride





Jurassic World 3 star Bryce Dallas Howard shares his reaction to Universal Studios’ new ride, the VelociCoaster, saying it looks “terrifying.”

Jurassic World: DominationStar Bryce Dallas Howard weighed in on Universal Studios’ new VelociCoaster ride. The American actress and director is best known for playing Claire Dearing in Jurassic World and its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. She will reprise her role as Dearing for the upcoming third installment,Jurassic World: Dominion, scheduled for release on June 10, 2022. Despite Jurassic World 3 delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, viewers received teasers of the upcoming film. Director Colin Trevorrow recently released the first images of Jurassic World: Dominion – a look back at the origins of dinosaurs 65 million years ago. The cast and crew hope that Jurassic World 3 will exceed the success of the first two films. It will be very different from the first two episodes in that it will be the first movie in which the dinosaurs are removed from the island and coexist with humans. Thankfully, Howard and Chris Pratt will reprise their lead roles for the film, as their stellar performances were a big part of the franchise’s initial success. Universal Studios recently reiterated its support for the franchise with the opening of the Jurassic World– the ride inspired by the VelociCoaster. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Jurassic World 3 Can Have Feathered Dinosaurs Without Creating a Plot Hole Howard used Twitter to capture his reaction to Universal’s all-new VelociCoaster bike. The ride opened on June 10 and the actress greeted it enthusiastically. She posted a photo of herself in front of the merry-go-round tracks, as well as a snapshot of the highlight of the ride, on social media. Howard introduced visitors to Universal to their next adventure and described the ride as “creepy.“Check out his tweet below: Universal Studios began construction on the VelociCoaster in 2018, keeping the theme of their ride a secret for as long as possible. In the fall of 2020 they released the electrifying Jurassic WorldVelociCoastertrailer which stunned fans with its conceptual rendering. The ride reaches a peak of 155 feet and features lifelike animatronic raptors and gravity-defying 360-degree loops. While Howard happily directs thrill seekers to the ride, it doesn’t look like the actress has tested the terrifying ride herself just yet. Fortunately, Universal Studios responded to her message by promising to save her “a seat and a churro“whenever she’s ready to brave the VelociCoaster. The opening of the VelociCoaster is representative of the traction thatJurassic Worldwon as well as Universal Studios’ recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. When Universal Pictures set out to relaunch the jurassic park franchise 14 years after its end, some doubted they could effectively replicate the success of the original films. However, revisiting the popular franchise turned out to be a smart move as technology and advanced film resources made it possibleJurassic World 3 do what Steven Spielberg could only dream of decades ago. Universal Studios’ decision to collaborate with the franchise on VelociCoaster reiterates the franchise’s success and its incredible ability to keep the jurassic park living universe. Meanwhile, Howard’s approval of the roller coaster will be greatly appreciated by Universal Studios as they work to get back on their feet after the difficult months of the pandemic and compete with DisneyWorld’s recent debut from Avengers Campus. More: Jurassic World 3’s Drive-In Scene Is A Throwback To Classic Horror Moment Source: Bryce dallas howard Fast & Furious recap: every event and character you need to know before F9

About the Author Rachel Ulatowski

(50 articles published)

Rachel Ulatowski is a freelance film and television writer for Screen Rant. She works to bring readers the latest news on the shows and movies that are important to them. She is an aspiring, self-sufficient writer, with a pending historical publication and experience working for a mass media company. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Marvel, DC, Star Wars and Doctor Who, writing, reading and spending time with her Yorkie, Jobi. More from Rachel Ulatowski







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos