Aftab Shivdasani Birthday Special: Did you know the actor played the younger versions of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the movies?

Aftab Shivdasani turns 43 today. He was perhaps the most famous child actor of the time. He became Baby Farrex at the age of 14 months. We fully understood that. Aftab looked really cute and adorable as a kid. No wonder he made his Hindi film debut as a child actor. Whether it be Mr. India or Shehenshah, Aftab did a great job as a kid. In fact, he also played the younger versions of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. He then made his debut as an adult in Mast facing Urmila Matondkar. Today, for his birthday, we decided to talk about all his amazing roles as a child actor.Mast ends 21: Aftab Shivdasani recalls his two-decade long trip to Bollywood, remembering his first film

Mr. India

Aftab was one of the many orphan children who remained in Arun’s house. Many of the child actors in this film grew up to be famous names, including Aftab. Can you spot it here?

Shahenshah

Aftab played Vijay’s young self from Amitabh Bachchan. He has done a great job bringing out the pains of a son who sees his father in such a state. He credited as Master Aftab Shivdasani.

Chaalbaaz

Aftab played Sridevi’s younger brother who is deeply concerned about his fate at the hands of his uncle. He looked pretty cute in the movie

I didn’t know the little boy in this movie was you… I watched him when I was a kid @AftabShivdasani #Chaalbaaz pic.twitter.com/j4IZYuVKIT Shinta_MS (@Shinta_JF) December 16, 2020

Aftab Shivdasani in the issue of Awwal

Aftab Shivdasani played the younger version of Sunny, the fresh and vibrant face of Indian cricket played by Aamir Khan.Entertainment News | More Masti for you: Vivek Oberoi tells Masti co-star Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab in the Awwal issue (Photo credit: YouTube)

CID

A movie that had big names like Vinod Khanna, Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla among others saw Aftab play Sunny, a boy who sees something strange.

How many of you have noticed our birthday boy in these movies?

(The above story first appeared on Sports Grind Entertainment on June 25, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. IST. For more info and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and fashion life, log onto our website sportsgrindentertainment.com).