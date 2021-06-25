SRK ends 29 in Bollywood, thanks fans for love and support





Proclaimed “King of Romance”, superstar Shah Rukh Khan spent 29 years in the Hindi film industry on Friday. The actor whose first film “Deewana” was released in 1992, thanked his fans for all the love they have shown him for nearly three decades. Speaking to his Twitter account, SRK wrote: “I was working. I just saw the ‘tenacity’ of almost 30 year old love showering me here. I realized it was over. half of my life hoping to keep you all entertained. I’ll take time tomorrow and share some love personally. Thank you for feeling loved … “ To commemorate his impeccable run in the Bollywood industry, several fans took to social media to celebrate the day with a trending hashtag, # 29GoldenYearsOfSRK. One fan wrote: “#shahrukhkhan Nothing for the world’s greatest superstar, a journey that inspires millions of middle class people who” kuch banne ke liye taqat ki nahi … niyaat ki zarurat hoti hai # 29GoldenYearsOfSRK. “ “Dear @iamsrk, seeing you perform even after 29 years, seeing the same level of passion in you is so inspiring. For me, you are not just an actor, but a superstar who still reigns in our hearts. .. Thank you for your wisdom. Thank you for existing. # 29GoldenYearsOfSRK, “another fan wrote. ‘Deewana’, the romantic action drama film directed by newbie Raj Kanwar with a screenplay written by Sagar Sarhadi and produced by Guddu Dhanoa and Lalit Kapoor, starred Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor and Khan in the lead roles. The film revolves around a young Kajal bride (Divya Bharti) who becomes a widow when her husband, Ravi (Rishi Kapoor), is killed by his enemies. She moves to another city and marries Raja (Shah Rukh Khan) but her life takes a turn when Ravi returns from the dead. “Deewana” was widely acclaimed by critics, becoming the second highest grossing film of 1992 and received the verdict of “super hit” by Box office India. The soundtrack album was the bestseller of the year. At the 38th Filmfare Awards, “Deewana” won five top accolades, including Best Male Debut for Khan and Most Popular Face of the Year for Bharti. He is considered one of the best love triangles of the 90s. Khan consolidated his position in the industry with “Deewana” and since then he has been winning hearts all over the world with a fan that runs into the billions. He has a series of hits to his credit which include some of Bollywood’s biggest hits like “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayengye”, “Baazigar”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham …”, “Devdas” , ‘Swades: We the People’, ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Veer Zara’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and the most profitable ‘Chennai Express’ making him the irreplaceable megastar of India with a record number of Best Actor Trophies and numerous power awards. SRK is reportedly seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in ‘Pathan’. However, there is no official announcement for the film yet. Additionally, “Pathan,” which is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), will mark Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after “Zero” in 2018. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

