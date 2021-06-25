Theater camps open to adults, children, adolescents





PORT TOWNSEND – Kids Circus Arts, Physical Comedy Workshop, Teen Guerrilla Street Theater, Adult Theater: Joey Pipia and the Chameleon Theater are set to deliver these and other summer camps, thanks to a wave community donations. Pipia, a longtime magician, theater artist and educator, will begin the weeklong camps on July 12 and run until August 27, but since places are limited, he said now is the time to move on. to register. The Chameleon camps, 800 W. Park Ave., are each held Monday through Friday, some during the day and some in the evening. The full schedule and details on age groups, prices and program content can be found at theschoolforyoungacteurs.com, while Pipia can be reached at [email protected] youngactors.com and 360-774-2202. Improvisation workshops for 9 to 12 year olds, “Drama Bugs” for 5 to 8 year olds and a “Magic Uncovered” class are also part of the camp offer. The same goes for “The Perfect Princess: It’s Not What You Think” for ages 8 to 12. “It’s a long story,” Pipia said, but he “hasn’t been successful when it comes to grants and loans,” so last winter he launched a GoFundMe campaign – and “the community has saved that thing, ”he said of the chameleon. Pipia, who taught theater for about a decade in Port Townsend, said he had changed some camp names but would take the same approach he always has: to make learning thoughtful and fun. He also noted that he would follow the policies of the Centers for Disease Control and the mandates of Jefferson County. Pipia, who said he has been fully vaccinated since April, listed his protocols: • All young students must live with immunized parents or guardian; Pipia will confirm this by contacting the parents or guardian after registration. • Each camper’s temperature will be taken upon arrival, and any feverish student will be asked to stay home. • Each camp will be limited to a maximum of 12 students. Once seated, each participant gets their own row of seats, allowing for social distancing. • The large door of the Caméléon garage will be open to allow traffic. The theater bathroom has a touchless sink, faucet, trash can, and soap and towel dispensers. To express its gratitude to the community, Pipia is organizing “Free for All”, a weekend of free entertainment around October 1st. Supporters of the Chameleon Theater GoFundMe effort donated $ 9,255 while others simply sent him checks that helped reach the goal of $ 11,000, he said. When asked what he was most looking forward to, Pipia quickly replied that “hanging out with the kids” is it. “They are telling you the truth,” he said. “They have this incredible openness.” ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] dailynews.com.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos