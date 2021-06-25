Liam Neeson will continue to make action films | Entertainment





Liam Neeson will continue to make action movies until no longer asked. The “Taken” star is known to appear in a series of high energy movies, but he has no plans to slow down as he enjoys action scripts and feels lucky that he can “stay reasonably fit. “and keep filming those types of movies. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, “I just turned 69, and the conversations I’m having with my agent now are, ‘Liam, have you read this script? It’s an action script, “and I say,” Chris, let me ask you this, they know how old I am, don’t they? ‘Yes, they do.’ “Okay, that’s all I want to know, thank you. “ “That being said, I stay reasonably fit, and you just have to do that for some of these movies. If you’re playing the lead role in a movie, you have the responsibility; you’re in pretty much every scene. , it’s up to you to be in good shape. You don’t have to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger at 35, but you have to have stamina. I do my little workouts every day and stay reasonably fit. “ Earlier this year, Liam admitted he was planning to retire from action movies. He said: “I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year. There are a few more that I’m going to do this year – I hope COVID allows us – there are a few in the pipeline and, so I think it’ll probably be well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something. “ But the actor still enjoys making action movies, especially when he’s up against younger actors. He added: “I love doing them. I love beating guys half my age. I just finished one in Australia and had a fight scene with a kid – a lovely actor and sweet called Taylor – and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was out of breath and it didn’t cost him a dime, and I said, “Taylor, you got How old? He said, ’25’. I said, ‘This is my oldest son’s age!’ “

