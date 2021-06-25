John Grant recalls the past in Boy from Michigan





A late solo beginner, John Grant excels at looking back in his songs. Some are childhood daydreams, like the wonderful mood of nostalgia evoked by “Marz” from the American singer-songwriter’s debut album, the 2010s. Queen of Denmark, where memories of a confectionery mingle with the intoxication of teenagers’ favorites. Other songs are based on bad memories. “Learn to look away and never look back,” he sang in “Leopard and Lamb”, also of Queen of Denmark, a lead on a disastrous relationship. The phrase about not looking back is a refrain, revisited throughout the song. The failure of the attempt to “banish all thought from you,” as Grant sings, is implied. Any desire to forget is canceled out by the song’s compulsion to remember. His fifth album, Michigan boy, bears his name. Now 52, ​​he grew up in Buchanan before his family moved to Colorado. It was a difficult education. Grant, who is gay, has been brutalized by homophobia and religious conservatism. As an adult, he was the frontman of Denver’s indie band The Czars, but drugs, alcohol, and self-loathing sabotaged his progress. His solo recordings began after he got sober. Queen of Denmark was produced with the encouragement of members of the folk-rock group Midlake who offered to be his studio musicians. This brought him success in middle age. For Michigan boy he is joined by another collaborator, British musician Cate Le Bon, who performs on the album and produced it. It opens with a series of songs sung by Grant in the first person rather than the second person narration he favored on his latest album, disappointing 2018. Love is magic. Her voice is warm and resonant, rising and falling to the rhythm of the music like the tidal wave of memories. The title track details his childhood move from Michigan to Colorado, referred to here as a time when childhood innocence was shattered. “Maybe one day you can come back here,” said a friend in consolation. “County Fair” is about a visit to a fun fair, accompanying piece of the commemorated confectionery in “Marz”. “I’ll never forget the things I saw that night,” Grant sings. “The Rusty Bull” is the portrait of a married man trapped by feelings of immobility who, like a Proustian in the dime store, vividly remembers an episode from his past by the smell of an old store Five and Dime, which “smells like something separate from time”. Luxurious melodies cast a golden glow on these songs as analog synthesizers pulse and rock like vintage time travel contraptions. The style merges the 1970s soft-rock sound of Queen of Denmark with the electronic direction of later versions of Grant. Yesterday and now are reunited. “The Cruise Room” brings a cleverly dubbed perspective to his portrayal of a Denver hotel bar he visited as a young man. “I see you don’t know everything that we didn’t know,” he sings of a companion at the time. Running unhurriedly 75 minutes, the album becomes uneven as Grant turns his attention to modern life. “Rhetorical Figure” is a clever piece of post-punk fantasy about language that bears the imprint of Le Bon’s biased musical imagination. But “Your Portfolio” is a laborious satire on financial capitalism set to lumpy electro, while “The Only Baby” is a heavy denunciation of American culture and Trumpian politics. The vivid reminder of the past is blunted by the lack of crispness as the view shifts to the present. ★★★ ☆☆ ‘Michigan boy‘is published by Bella Union

