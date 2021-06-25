Busy Philipps speaks out on Seth Rogen split from James Franco over allegations of misconduct





Busy Philipps addressed Seth Rogens’ decision not to work with James Franco. The three actors first performed with Linda Cardellini in the Judd Apatows series Freaks and Geeks, which lasted for one season in 1999. In an interview published in Sunday Times in May, Rogen announced that he had no plans to work with Franco in the future due to the allegations against him. Many women accused Franco of various misconduct, including inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct. Speaking about Rogens’ decision to sever his professional ties with Franco, Philipps said The daily beast: I have to say, I mean, it’s interesting. They were very close and they had a very close relationship. And so I have no information. I mean, I’m going to say something now, whatever Seth is married to a fucking smart woman. Rogen and Lauren Miller have been married since 2011. Miller is an actor, comedian and screenwriter who has appeared in films including Super bad (2007) and Zack and Miri do a porn (2008). When asked if she was surprised to hear the Rogens decision, Philipps replied: I guess I was surprised. Although, to be honest with you, I didn’t spend my days delving deeply into what it was. The 42-year-old continued: I didn’t work with James after I was 20, so I can only speak about the horrible behavior I experienced. She added: And I can’t speculate on their friendship, but I wouldn’t want to work with someone who has multiple allegations of predatory behavior. So, in fact, I won’t. In the memories of Philipps 2018 It will only hurt a little, the actor described an incident in which Franco physically assaulted her on set. (Getty Images for Center for Repr) Franco had issued a public apology for his behavior years earlier; however, the story gained wide attention when it was published in Philipps’ memoir. He grabbed both of my arms and yelled in my face, NEVER TOUCH ME AGAIN! she wrote. And he threw me to the ground. Flat on the back. The wind knocked me down. If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organization for expert, independent and confidential support. For more information visit their website here .

