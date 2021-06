Farah Khan: Big Bollywood artists will bring people back to theaters | Bollywood

Only the return of the great artists of Bollywood will make possible the revival of the big screen and a successful affair after the lull induced by the pandemic, estimates the filmmaker Farah Khan. When people come out of the pandemic and go to the theater, they’ll want to go and watch a big ticket entertaining movie because everything else I can watch while I’m sitting in my room, continues Khan, so if I’m going to take the time in my life, wear a mask and walk into a theater with other people, better be paisa vasool entertainment. According to the choreographer-filmmaker, big entertainers will certainly come back for theater lovers. Because I enjoy watching small and medium-sized movies on OTT platforms, and I love it. But the great feeling and experience I want to watch on the big screen. I might only go to the big screen to experience it, admits the 56-year-old. To support her intuition, she goes on to highlight the success story of Hollywood films such as Godzilla vs. Kong and Wonder Woman 1984, which came out earlier this year. They worked because it’s something you want to watch on the big screen. At least at first, when there’s a little trepidation and hesitation, you’ll want to go and watch some big Bollywood entertainment, Khan tells us. Speaking of opening revelry and Bollywood hype on the big screen, she has mastered the art, with films such as Principal Hoon Na (2004), About Shanti (2007), and Happy New Year (2014) being the case in point. So when can we expect his next project? I’ve learned that it’s best to announce when the project starts its first day of filming. There are so many times the press leaks it when you just think about it, says the filmmaker, currently judging a virtual reality show in search of talent. She adds that she is shocked when people announce details about her project at a time when there is no clarity on what will happen next in life. Meanwhile, she’s happy to be able to work in the midst of the pandemic as a judge on a reality show, #MadeOnRoposo. Over the past eight years, I have literally judged every competition on television. And it’s an extension of that, which powers social media content. It’s the way the world is right now with everything on your phone, she concludes.

