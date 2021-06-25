Hollywood History, Home Economics, and Other Letters to the Editor





Animated images For the publisher: To the overview of J. Hobermans’ books on Hollywood history (June 13), add Jeanine Basingers 2019 The Movie Musical! Starting with Al Jolsons The Jazz Singer in 1927, it’s all here Eddie Cantor, Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Busby Berkeley, Lena Horne, Shirley Temple, Barbra Streisand and Bill Bojangles Robinson, among others. More: musical directors, Broadway shows turned into movies, biopics about songwriters, singers and dancers, operettas, animated musicals, and a look at why some stars of Broadway musicals didn’t. never achieved fame in Hollywood. Donald Nawi |

Scarsdale, New York For the publisher: I was disappointed that no books on Latinos and Latinos in Hollywood were mentioned in J. Hobermans’ list. Since Hispanics have been part of the Dream Factory for over a hundred years (from Dolores del Rio to Rita Hayworth, Anthony Quinn, Rita Moreno and Raquel Welch, among many others), I would highly recommend Clara Rodriguezs 2004 book, Heroes, Lovers, and Others: The History of Latinos in Hollywood. Alejandro lugo

Forest Park, Illinois. For the publisher: I enjoyed reading J. Hoberman’s list of Hollywood Chronicles, but I would like to suggest an additional title, in particular in honor of Pride Month: The Celluloid Closet, by Vito Russo, from 1981.

Steven ripley

Seattle Captivity For the publisher: On May 18, a review of my book Proof of Life: Twenty Days on the Hunt for a Missing Person in the Middle East appeared on the New York Times website. Originally titled How do you find an American missing in Syria? then corrected in How do you find a man who disappeared in Syria? after my editor pointed out that the nationality of the missing person is not disclosed in my book, Theo Padnos’ review contained disturbing errors. Padnos first asserts that a table companion mentioned in the book, whom I had contacted for information, was an intelligence agent employed by the Emir of Qatar. He is neither. It was only after my editor and I called attention to the error that the copy was edited to identify him as an extremely well-connected Saudi. Much of Padnoss’s comments imply that I have never been to Syria. On the contrary, I regularly worked and spent time in Syria, including during the period of Padnoss’ captivity in Aleppo. Finally, I am intrigued that Padnoss has expressed doubts that the person I helped rescue does not exist. As he knows, many abduction victims and their families prefer not to maintain a public profile. The fact that Padnos cannot find a reference to the person online is irrelevant. Daniel Levin

new York Needles and thread For the publisher: I was delighted to see Virginia Postrels on June 13th Danielle Dreilingers’ review of The Secret History of Home Economics, but it pained me to read the authors questioning the academic relevance of home economics. The discipline sheds light on how families are organized and how they interact with other institutions in and across time. Covid-19 has brought a whole new generation to these questions. During its release, the At Home section of this document was a weekly reminder of the relevance of home economics.

Sara gable

Columbia, Missouri For the publisher: The review of The Secret History of Home Economics reminded me of my eighth-grade sewing class at PS 139 in Brooklyn in 1947. Each girl in the school sewed her own graduation gown by hand. We all used the exact same pattern (in our particular size) but we could choose any white material. During each sewing period we learned the next step and came back the following week to continue the process. We were truly a vision on graduation day. Since then, I love sewing. My only regret was that while all the girls were in tailoring class, all the boys were in store class. As much as I loved doing my graduation gown and other sewing projects, I envied the boys in the store. How I wanted to make bookends! Jane plume

Long Beach, New York

