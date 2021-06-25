Ray review: Some hits and misses in this tribute to the master

This Netflix anthology celebrating the centenary year of master filmmaker Satyajit Ray, leaves a mix of emotions on the four short films made by three filmmakers



The characters looking at themselves in a mirror are a common recurring image that you will find in the four short films of Ray. The mirror is a guardian of consciousness that shows the characters what they see in themselves, or rather, what they choose to see. It is presented as a tool for looking within, for looking into the soul, as the filmmakers would like to say. It’s another thing that all four of the shorts are basically about two characters looking inward and constantly looking for answers and sometimes questions.

Based on four short stories from Satyajit Rays, the two main characters in each of these films are intended and designed in such a way that their paths cross. Apart from these two recurring aspects, the short films have no common features, except that each ends with a moral of the story.

Hit the sweet spot

Srijit Mukerjees Do not forget me is all about memories and the functioning of the mind. This is a man (Ipsit Rama Nair played by Ali Fazal with a controlled swagger) who cannot afford to forget; built an empire from its memory bank. He even gets a slogan: Ipsit Nair never forgets. The Mukerjees part comes from a simple simulation scenario. What if Ipsit Nair, the dynamic entrepreneur of the year, the man who made millions by memorizing numbers and storing them in his supercomputer-sized memory, couldn’t remember a day in particular of his life? And irony is written.

Do not forget me just begins with this problem statement, when Ipsit Nair doesn’t remember Rhea Saran (Anindita Bose), nor having an affair with her on her 30th birthday. Is she a vampire? Or is he suffering from retrograde amnesia? The whole story is built around this problem. When we get to Nair, we also get to know the people around who say a thing or two about his character. Like, for example, a high school friend from Nairs who quit his job to take up a job with the Nairs company. Or, his manager Maggie (Shweta Basu Prasad) who accompanies him on baby purchases, or his most reliable assistant who knows him inside and out and has his personal information, including credit cards and passwords. of the company.

But then there is a twist and as they say, the devil is in the details. There’s a sweet little touch when Nair and his family go to the theater to watch Drishyam, a film that dealt with the making of an almost perfect crime entirely based on the belief of others of a certain memory. This particular memory, which Nair does not remember, breaks his routine and begins to haunt him, yielding to the destruction of the empire he so dearly built; it’s almost like a computer malfunctioning when a virus is attacked. Do not forget me has a captivating premise, although one could argue that the final twist seemed a bit too practical for its own good. If that was the case, the resolution should have started much earlier. But that sets the tone for the rest of the series.

Strangers on a train

Abhishek Chaubeys Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa is the cleanest movie of the lot. It begins when Musafir Ali (Manoj Bajpayee), a revered singer and a shayari exhibitor, boards a train where he meets a foreigner Baig (Gajraj Rao), whose face he knows. Let me not spoil the fun, but let’s say both are mirror images with kleptomaniac tendencies. When they cross paths years later, they come to terms with their destiny.

Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa is a simple movie and it sticks to the end. For most of its execution, the film doesn’t try to do much, which can be interpreted as the result of a clear idea of ​​what to avoid. While it may have the aesthetic of a theatrical production, it is anything but theatrical and has a perfect start, middle, and end. The short is plot driven and is a classic example of a children’s story about two characters and their redemptive bow. And it ends with a moral of the story. It’s actually quite fun but gets you taken too seriously by the serious performances of Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao, who seem to revel in their seriousness. I love these sweet movies.

When the devil seduces

In Bahroupiya, Indhrashish Shah (Kay Kay Menon) is a spiteful loner, a bitter anti-hero about his living conditions. He is the classic definition of the person rejected by society. Think about Taxi driver. Think about the King of comedy. Think about their copy, Joker. Humiliation follows him like a shadow wherever he goes. First comes the humiliation of love, when he kneels down (well, not exactly. Let’s say he’s made for) to suggest to the actor that he put on makeup and that she slap him with it. words meaner than the meaning of rejection. Then there is the humiliation in the workplace and by the owner of the house. Shah finds purpose when he finds himself behind a will and a book titled Imitation by his grandmother (also an artist passionate about prosthetics). From an almost faceless man, Shah becomes the devil with a thousand faces. There is dirt on my face but I kept cleaning the mirror, he told someone. This transformation is the most interesting aspect of the court, although it does not provide the desired effect given the time constraint. Shah takes revenge on those who neglected him with an armor: his face.

It’s not the revenge plot that makes Bahroupiya, my most favorite job in Ray, a convincing watch but the philosophical reflections that accompany it. Come to think of it, Shah is seduced by the devil and when he succumbs to temptations he himself becomes evil. Even the sex he has is with someone with a mask: of an actor who has verbal diarrhea on social media. We don’t know if this was meant to be an unintentional gag. By rejecting the idea of ​​God and pretending to be other people, Shah begins to see himself as the Supreme who can change and rewrite destinies. Until he got to know Peer Baba, a Muslim fortune teller who reads a person’s face. When the path of Shah and Babas crosses, it becomes an allegory between God and the Devil, at least their humble representatives. Even though I liked the idea of Bahroupiya, even if it ends up restoring faith in God, I would like the Devil to win. Moral tales are boring.

Lost in translation

Vasan Balas Projector with Harshvardhan Kapoor who is once again made a scapegoat and the butt of jokes about his supposedly non-existent acting chops (hello, Bhavesh Joshi fans exist), is presented as a satire. At least he claims to be, on paper and in theory. But as a movie, it doesn’t quite produce the effect you want it to begin with, although, yes, it does have a fascinating concept: the umbilical cord that connects Bollywood and government. Although you can say that Projector is not exactly that. Such a derivation, although not implied, can be taken from the two main characters: Vikram Arora (Harshvardhan Kapoor) and Didi (Radhika Madan), the leader of a religious sect. More than Bollywood’s link with the state, the short film deals with the idea of ​​a cult of all kinds.

The concept arises from a very simple idea of ​​self-doubt: a famous superstar in the country, is troubled by questions of personality cult, in the wake of another cult, say, that of a prime minister. I hope you are aware that Projector not about SRK and Modi, but you understand the drift, right? Self-referential jokes all over Bollywood keep pouring in. In this sense, the short film is both Kafkaesque and Lynchian. Just kidding, but I screamed when Harshvardhan said that. It is a sort of dry humor that Vasan Bala made his own. And, of course, there is a reference to Kamal Haasan. But there is something wrong Projector. It had to be more impactful, like a TuesdayInstead, it winds a bit. The film can be best described by Gajraj Raos’ demonstration of touching his ear in Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa: It turns in circles to get to its point.

