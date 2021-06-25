Pendry West Hollywood is the arrival of self-indulgence summer needs – SURFACE

Trip With a decadent art deco design by Martin Brudnizki, a private members’ club and a gourmet rooftop restaurant serving Shanghai lobster, the hotel is an ode to the golden days of Hollywood and the good times before the pandemic. By Nate Floor June 25, 2021

Pendry Hotels knows how to stage an arrival experience. In every property, a work of art that plays with light and space is the first thing guests encounter. At the Baltimore outpost, South Korean artist Chul Hyun Ahns Infinity Piece offers an illusory journey through a seemingly endless tunnel of opalescent circles. The sculptural spheres of Amsterdam-based artist Arnout Meijer play with light and perception at the newly opened site in Chicago. West Hollywood, however, is raising the bar: Icosahedron, a stunning geometric globe by Los Angeles-based artist Anthony James, will take you on a tour. Peering into the portal, as he calls it, the repetition of LED equilateral triangles throws the senses into a disorienting vortex, especially after a few martinis. Work is exactly the kind of psychedelic energy we need after the pandemic mental toll.



<a href="http://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/ck.php?n=a321fb69&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="http://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a321fb69" border="0" alt=""/></a>

At Pendry West Hollywood, the fun is back. It starts at check-in, where the staff encourage you to grab a welcome juice brew at the rooftop bar for a free pic after sharing details of the Cadillac or guitar available for your stay. While neighborhood newcomer The Edition is packed with Ian Schrager’s cool hideaway, the Pendry brings back the glam of old Hollywood. Swedish architect and designer credit Martin Brudnizki, who directed the interiors and permeated the 149-room property, housed in a contemporary glass shell by architects EYRC spanning an entire block on Sunset Boulevard, with art deco touches, playful moments, and lively social spaces that evoke the Before Times. A sense of escape permeates much of my work. That feeling of transporting guests to another world, but that’s not too literal, says Brudnizki, whose tumultuous style can be seen around the world at revered places like Annabels in London and Miamis Surf Club Restaurant. We recalled the golden age of Hollywood and a bold sense of art deco with a rather opulent color palette, dazzling gold ceiling, lacquered finishes, and just in case that wasn’t theatrical enough, ostrich feathers and Marylin Monroe lamps sprawled across some of the spaces. The result is a place that has a sense of old-fashioned glamor while also feeling modern.

Whether you’ve strictly adhered to self-quarantine policies or ventured beyond your front door and joined the great migration to the American wilderness, it really feels good to travel to a city and s sit in a room full of chatty strangers who eat and drink again. And who better to welcome us than the faithful chef Wolfgang Puck? Not far from the restaurant that put it on the menu, Beverly Hills Spago, the ubiquitous chef runs the ambitious culinary program. Pendry Bar is the backdrop for a downstairs cocktail bar serving elevated pub food and classic cocktails with a twist like Black Fig & Walnut Manhattan and Orange Sbagliato blood. Theres Ospero, a French bakery meets an Italian trattoria with casual take-out coffee and a menu of wood-fired pizzas and homemade pasta.

But the star is Merois, where a mix of French, Japanese and Southeast Asian flavors is served in an atmospheric rooftop space with a spectacular tent ceiling and striking views of Los Angeles, both of which are eclipsed. by the extravagantly prepared menus. and dry-aged Peking duck. Gone are the days of a celebrity chef calling him from New York, says Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels & Resorts. We really wanted an LA based chef Wolfgang to be there everyday. He shakes hands. He takes pictures. He tells stories. He gets behind the line, starts with the team. As if he was rightfully here. I like this. I don’t expect this to last forever, but it’s really important right now. He prepares the ground. He won’t be the only one. On the site of the former House of Blues, a new, state-of-the-art concert hall will host intimate industry performances and afterparties with renowned talent playing at Staples Center or other major venues.

While the common areas are charged with energy, the rooms exude a sense of residential calm with plush seating, neutral tones, and lavish materiality. Shrines far from the madness of Tinseltown. West Hollywood has an identity that is as much about comfort as it is glamor, so interiors had to be soft and tactile while being a little decadent. I always love that my interiors appeal to different moods and be able to transition throughout someone’s stay, says Brudnizki. In the evening, the atmosphere changes and the whole experience becomes more alive.

Indeed. The scene after dark again shows a pulse. Dinners, drinks, dances, the pandemic sports uniform is replaced by neat clothing and an insatiable appetite to relive life. It’s the breasts out in the summer. What we really want to do once a month is have a 70’s DJ, take out all the furniture, and no one can come in unless they’re in their 70’s outfit. No phones. No marking, says Estelle Lacroix, Executive Director of the on-site private club, The Britely. Bathed in bubblegum pink, the underground box is a maximalist wet dream. Hollywood Regency feather lamps, gold lam cushions, and glittering chandeliers adorn the restaurant, also run by Puck, as well as the bowling alley and live music den at the back. Upstairs, banana leaf plants and palm-tiger jade sofas point to the section of the roof terrace cordoned off by the Britelys, which also houses Merois and the hotel pool lined with salmon loungers and loungers. sky blue scalloped. Part of our philosophy is celebration and Martin really nailed it, she says. When people walk through this space, they can’t wait for a cocktail. Its happy time. My biggest worry is: how many cocktails can I handle a night?