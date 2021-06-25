A loving and fearless goodbye to Bosch

Bosch’s old gang splits up.

In the seventh and final season of the hit Amazon Prime TV series Bosch, Hollywood’s homicide division is closed. Veteran detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and his colleagues are all waiting for reassignment, knowing their lives will change. Since the season is set for January 2020, things will change more than they might imagine.

This uncertainty underlies everything in the series ‘final eight episodes based on author (and part-time Tampa resident) Michael Connellys’ bestselling novels on Bosch.

The season opens on New Years Eve with a case that guarantees to press Bosch buttons. An arson attack in a building occupied mainly by Latino immigrants kills several people. Called away from a vacation date, Bosch goes to the scene and sees the body of a 10-year-old girl who died from smoke inhalation at the foot of a locked exit door. Her mother sent her to bring fresh tamales to a neighbor, and she got lost in the smoke. The mother also died in search of her child.

Fans know that the death of innocent people is one that Bosch simply cannot let go. This case is an example of his credo: everyone counts, or nobody counts. The neighborhood is gang territory, but it is becoming more bourgeois too. Was the fire related to drug trafficking or was someone trying to evict the tenants?

The murdered child is labeled in the media as the little tamale girl, but Bosch does not have it. Whenever he hears the sentimental nickname, his jaw tightens and he growls, Sonia Hernandez. Say his name.

Finding justice for Sonia will propel much of the season, but that’s not the only plot arc. In season 6, Bosch’s partner Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) killed Jacques Avril, a gang leader (and a CIA asset). Edgar believed that Avril, a former member of the secret police in Haiti, executed Edgar’s uncle and two detectives there in Los Angeles.

Avril was armed when Edgar shot him, but Jerry knows he wanted Avril to want to kill him, and it haunts him. He doesn’t sleep or eat, he drinks too much and, to Bosch’s chagrin, he ruins his job. When Edgar does something that puts Bosch’s daughter in danger, their partnership, professional and personal, could fall apart.

Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), left, and her father, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), share a moment at their Los Angeles home in the final season of “Bosch.” [ HOPPER STONE/AMAZON STUDIOS | Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios ]

Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) is fully entering major character status this season. She plans to become a prosecutor but works for celebrity defense attorney Honey Money Chandler (Mimi Rogers), hoping to learn, as she tells her skeptical father, how the other side thinks.

She learns a lot while working with Chandler on the case of a con artist named Victor Franzen (Reed Diamond in a delightfully despicable trick). But when the affair takes a shockingly violent turn, Maddie realizes how much she admires Chandler. The lawyer reminds her of her late mother, the FBI agent and professional gamer Eleanor Wish, both fearless, Maddie says, even when they were the only woman at the table.

Season 7 is about women in many ways. Bosch’s boss, Lieutenant Grace Billets (Amy Aquino), usually everyone’s anchor, becomes a target.

At a chaotic moment in the team room, someone asks what’s going on. Detective Johnson (Troy Evans), also known as the Barrel half of the affectionately named team of Crate and Barrel, responds, The Habitual Betrayal and f – kery.

But it’s more than usual. Billets finds anti-gay slurs painted on his personal car, then a fake X-rated photo with his face circulates on social media. When she files a complaint, the men above her turn on her, instead of going after the cops she knows are attacking her. But Billets is another woman who isn’t afraid, and she’s not the only one at the table.

Even higher in the ranks, Chef Irvin Irving (Lance Reddick) is struggling at home: he and his wife, Jun (Linda Park), have a new son, born very prematurely. At work, Irving confronts a new mayor who wants to push him away for his handpicked leader.

He also negotiates, as he so often does, a turf war between his own force and the FBI, and this one involves the arson case. Bosch and Irving have developed a tenuous friendship over the course of the series, but this affair will lead to a shocking scene that shatters that relationship and possibly Harry’s dedication to his job.

As always, the city of Los Angeles is a character as alive as humans, from the parched neighborhoods of the poor to the lush landscaped mansions of the wealthy, all watched over by Bosch from his dreamlike glassy hillside yard.

Season 7 was written, Connelly told me, towards the end, and the main characters on the show all get resolutions from their stories of one sort or another.

But while filming for the season, a deal was made for a spin-off, the first of an Amazon original series. It doesn’t have a title yet, but filming has started this week, with Welliver, Lintz and Rogers on board as the main characters.

The last two scenes of the eighth episode steer viewers toward the changes in Harry’s life, and the new series will pick up 18 months after this one ends.

Season 7 is a terrific ending to a splendid series, and I can’t wait for the spinoffs. I have a question: what will happen to one of the best title sequence / theme song combos on TV? I can’t let go.

Watch

The seven seasons of Bosch are available now on Amazon Prime.