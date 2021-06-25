Jennifer Aniston criticizes male actor for having an attitude on the set of a friend

Put it back in its place. Jennifer Aniston recalled a male actor with an attitude on Friends until she and the rest of the cast show him who the boss was.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, June 23, Aniston revealed there was a man Friends guest star who acted like he was on top of the show before later apologizing for his behavior.

The funny thing is that this man apologized for his behavior years later and just said, I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t having my best behavior, ” he said. said Aniston.

She continued, it was like they were just too much on top of that, to be on a sitcom. And I remember when we were taking a tour of the network, the network and the producers were laughing. And that person would be like, listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny. It was just like, what are you doing here? Your attitude, that’s not what it was about. It’s a wonderful, warm place, and you come into our house and shit on it. ‘

When Stern joked if the actor was Tom Selleck, who played Dr Richard Burke in Flaugh, Aniston joked that it was him.It was Tom, she said. You just don’t know how cruel and unusual he is. Tom has a halo of angels above his head, it’s just a permanent halo above Tom’s head.

Although Aniston has not confirmed who the mystery guest star is, Friends had several famous male actors make cameos in the 10 seasons series, including Charlie Sheen, Ben Stiller, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and Bruce Willis.

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004 for 10 seasons on NBC. In May, HBO Max premiered a reunion special called Friends: Reunion with the original six main actors: Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. During the reunion, Aniston revealed that she and Schwimmer, who played the love interests of Rachel Green and Ross Geller, fell in love at the start of the show.

In her interview with Stern, Aniston explained why she and Schwimmer have never dated despite their feelings for each other. We were a couple, it was never the right time. And that wouldn’t have worked, she says. She continued: The beauty of it was that whatever feelings we had, we literally channeled everything to Ross and Rachel, and I think maybe that’s why it resonated that way. But no, we never, over my life and Courteney and Lisa would know if that was the case because they would have heard about it. They can vouch for me.

Friends: Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max.

If you still don’t have enough Friends, check Friends Forever: The one on the episodes, the only licensed guide with behind-the-scenes details of over 200 fan-favorite episodes. This 25th anniversary edition is fully illustrated and includes tons of fun exclusives, like never-before-seen photos, interviews with series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and interactive elements from the series itself. For example: you will finally see what’s on Joey’s fake CV versus his real one and find out about Chandlers’ real work! Friends Forever: The one on the episodesis available for purchase on Amazon or Librairie.org.

