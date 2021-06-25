Sculpture of civil rights icon Marian Spencer to be dedicated by the Cincinnati Riverfront

CINCINNATI After the coronavirus pandemic causes a one-year delay, a life-size sculpture in honor of the late Marian Spencer will finally take its place along the Cincinnatis River.

The statue of Spencer interacting with two children will be dedicated and unveiled in a public ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, the day before what would have been Spencer’s 101st birthday.

The artwork will be the first statue of the Grand Cincinnatis honoring a named woman, said Alice Schneider, who nominated the statue in 2019 before Spencer’s death and chaired the committee that raised money for the project.

We want Marian to be an example to people, said Schneider. She was determined but did things in a very peaceful and energetic manner without giving up. And so we hope that this message will resonate and continue after this statue.

Eric Clajus | WCPO This model served as the basis for the life-size sculpture that will honor civil rights icon Marian Spencer.

Spencer was a Cincinnati civil rights pioneer best known for her struggle to integrate Coney Island and its swimming pool in the 1950s. She died on July 9, 2019, at the age of 99.

She last spoke to WCPO in March 2019 in a ceremony in which four students from Winton Hills Academy told her they had won a nationwide competition for a book called Marian Spencer: A Light in the Darkness that they created on his life.

She then said that she had no plans to stop shining her light anytime soon.

If I’m six feet under and something’s wrong here, she said with a wry smile, I’ll say, you’re all busy. You have been silent for too long!

The sculpture is designed to be interactive, noted Tom Tsuchiya, who created the piece with co-sculptor Gina Erardi. In the design, Spencer is standing smiling with both arms outstretched. Her right hand shakes the hand of a little girl, and the other hand of the girl holds the hand of a little boy.

Lucie May | WCPO From left to right, Gina Erardi and Tom Tsuchiya work on life-size shapes for a sculpture honoring civil rights icon Marian Spencer. Photo taken in February 2020.

People can join the sculpture to hold hands and be a part of the Marians’ legacy, Tsuchiya said. And continues his fight for civil rights.

The statue of Spencer represents her as she was in 1984. Camille Haamid, who is the daughter of Spencer’s twin sister, modeled for her aunt’s sculpture and wore one of the Spencer costumes so artists could capture the resemblance as perfectly as possible.

She made Cincinnati a better place

The Girl in the Statue is a composite of the four Winton Hills Academy students who created Spencer’s Life Book. The little boy is not meant to look like a particular person. Hell will be wearing a Cincinnati Reds cap and t-shirt that says keep fighting, one of Spencer’s favorite sayings.

The words hold hands and unite will be written at the base of the bronze sculpture, Tsuchiya said.

It’s hard to pick favorites, but the Marians carving is definitely something that I really love, and it’s definitely one that has a lot of special meaning, said Tsuchiya, who also carved Statues of iconic Cincinnati Reds players that are on display outside Great American. Ball park.

Tom tsuchiya A life-size sculpture of civil rights pioneer Marian Spencer will be dedicated to this location on June 27, 2021.

Being from Cincinnati, growing up here and knowing how much the Marianas mean to us and everyone, and how she really, truly made Cincinnati a better place, he said. Marian is someone who you could say has a direct impact on my life as a person of color. So extra special.

Additionally, Tsuchiya has stated that he sees Spencer as someone who represents what is good in Cincinnati.

I’ve always thought of Cincinnatis, even though it’s a city in many ways, it has a lot of qualities as a smaller place like a town or town, he said. Everyone was kind of connected and she really did a terrific job of making sure everyone got along in our village, so to speak.

The Marian A. Spencer Statue Fund committee started with a goal of $ 125,000 for the project, Schneider said, and ended with about $ 175,000.

We have received many donations ranging from $ 1 to $ 25,000 from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, she said, adding that nearly 275 people and organizations have contributed money to the project. Lots of small donations from lots of people who were really connected to Marian and who knew Marian and really loved her. It struck a chord with people.

Schneider said she hopes the completed statue will continue to do just that.

You know, that doesn’t solve any problem. It doesn’t solve any of them, she said. But Marian was a good example of, hey, we’ve got to get this done. Well, persist until we do. And I think that’s a good message to get across.

Émilie Maxwell | WCPO Marian Spencer, seated, in March 2019 with the four Winton Hills Academy students who wrote a book about her. The girls’ teacher is also pictured.

The dedication of the Marian A. Spencer statue is scheduled for Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati. The public is invited to attend.

Lucy May writes about the people, places and issues that define our region to celebrate what makes the tri-state great and highlight the issues we need to address. To reach Lucy, send an email to [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @LucyMayCincy.