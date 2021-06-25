Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus reveals he’s fighting cancer





Mark Hoppus, founding member, bassist and singer of pop-punk band Blink-182, announced on Wednesday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. The 49-year-old shared the tragic news in a statement shared on Twitter, where he revealed he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months. “I have cancer,” he began by saying. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m lucky to have amazing doctors, family and friends to help me get through this,” the musician continued. Hoppus still has months of treatment sessions ahead of him but “tries to stay upbeat and positive.” He concluded, “I look forward to being cancer free and seeing you all at a concert in the near future. I love you all.” Following this, the companions of the group Blink-182 from Hoppus supported the musician on social networks. Former band singer, songwriter and guitarist Tom DeLonge said he had known about Hoppus’ diagnosis’ for quite some time now ‘and called him’ strong ‘probably for leading his battle. without the support of his fans all this time. “To add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong and a superhuman who goes through this difficult obstacle with a wide open heart,” wrote Delonge. I too had knowledge @markhoppusdiagnosed with cancer for some time now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a superhuman who goes through this difficult obstacle with a wide open heart. #WeHaveHisBack – Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021 Drummer Travis Barker, meanwhile, shared a sweet message for Hoppus on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night. The post featured an older photo of Barker and Hoppus entwining, with the caption “I love you @MarkHoppus”. Hoppus’ most recent work is with Simple Creatures, a pop-punk duo made up of him and Alex Gaskarth from All Time Low. Blink-182 was originally formed by Hoppus, DeLonge, and former drummer Scott Raynor in the early 1990s, with the trio releasing the group’s debut album. cheshire cat in 1995. Barker replaced Rayner as drummer before their second outing State enema, which fell in 1999 and made pop-punk icons famous with hits like All the small things. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos