Jared Padalecki ‘gutted’ to learn supernatural fallout with Jensen Ackles on Twitter





“Dude. Happy for you. I wish I had heard about it other than on Twitter,” Jared tweeted in response to Jensen’s announcement. Did the bromance end so quickly? “Supernatural” just wrapped up its 15-season streak with a finale delayed by Covid earlier this season, but now comes news of a developing spin-off with Jensen ackles participation. Nobody said Jared padalecki? After all, you can’t have “The Winchesters” without Sammy, can you?

The CW How Supernatural said goodbye after 15 seasons – and why fans are furious

See the story While fans are probably jumping for joy at the idea of ​​a new series of prequels following the adventures of John and Mary Winchester, parents of Sam and Dean, they definitely remained a little puzzled at Padalecki’s response to the media. social. The potential series was announced as being in development at The CW, with Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel (herself a former recurring “Supernatural” guest star) on board as executive producers, and Jensen scheduled to serve as narrator, telling the story of his parents. fight against darkness. Jensen and Danneel are expected to produce through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which was developed in 2020 with the stated goal of expanding the world of “Supernatural”. “We knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the story of the ‘Supernatural’ origin,” Jensen said. Deadline. “I always felt that my character, Dean, wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it was formed. So I like the idea of ​​him taking us into this trip.”

Everett Collection Courteney Cox admits it ‘hurt’ her to be just friends of the ever Emmy nominated cast

See the story Mary Winchester’s death was the focal point of the OG series “Supernatural”, having occurred with Sam (Padalecki) was a baby. His father, John, became a monster hunter in response to his death, which in turn became both the burden and the responsibility of his sons. John was played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan from “The Walking Dead”, while Samantha Smith played Mary Winchester. “The Winchesters” is the third attempt to create a “Supernatural” spin-off, following “Bloodlines” and “Wayward Sisters,” both of which were developed as backdoor pilots during the series airing. This time, however, one of the stars of the show is involved and offers his Jim Parsons service on “Young Sheldon”. Could it make all the difference? Jared was certainly excited about the possibilities of his brother’s new on-screen venture, but also apparently shocked that he only learned about it via Twitter. “Dude. Happy for you,” he tweeted. “I wish I had heard about it in a way other than Twitter.” He also lamented that “Sam Winchester” had no involvement in the development of this show. TooFab has reached out to representatives for Jared and Jensen regarding this exchange, but we have yet to hear back.

CNN / Getty Husband of late Dawson’s Creek writer warns ‘tsunami’ of coming long-term suicides against Covid

See the story Guy. Happy for you.

I would have liked to hear about it other than on Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but I’m disappointed that Sam Winchester didn’t have any involvement. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p – Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

@jarpad When a fan asked if Jared was kidding, if these were just a few of those good-humored fraternal ribs that he and Jensen had become known for over a decade and a half working together, Jared insisted on the fact that he was very serious. “This is the first time I’ve heard of it,” he wrote. “I’m empty.” No.

It’s not.

This is the first time I’ve heard of it.

I’m empty. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV – Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

@jarpad Certainly, it has been an interesting time for their personal and professional relationship. “Supernatural” was originally scheduled to end its 15-season streak as part of the 2019/2020 season, but COVID-19 halted production before it could complete its season. Meanwhile, Jared had already booked his next project for the network, a remake of Chuck Norris’ “Walker, Texas Ranger”, now simplified to “Walker.” The premiere of this show was delayed so that he and Jensen could complete their work on “Supernatural” first. That, of course, means Jared has been very busy this entire season, with fans seeing the fruits of his labor every week on his new series. Now, it looks like Jensen has been just as busy continuing the legacy of their work together.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos