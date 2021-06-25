Your Guide to the Fourth of July Celebrations in Lake County

As July 4 approaches, cities are bracing for what promises to be a big party as most were canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year Independence Day falls on a Sunday, which means a fun weekend for the whole family.

Here’s a look at the celebrations around Lake County.

Friday July 2

Eustis: Hometown Celebration

Eustis will kick off the July 4 festivities with their hometown celebration, which kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday July 2 at Ferran Park.

The event combines their First Friday Street Party with an evening of live music, vendors, water ski show, petting zoo, waterslide, ax throwing and more.

As part of the Independence Day event, the city will offer free entry to the swimming pool and paddling pool at the Eustis Aquatic Center from 11:30 am to 7:00 pm Swimwear is mandatory.

Then sit back and enjoy a fireworks display over Lake Eustis from 9:30 p.m.

Details:eustis.org/Residents/Events/Hometown-Celebration

Minneola: Freedom Day

Are you looking for something new? Take part in the first celebration at Trailhead Park in Minneola on Friday, July 2 from 6 p.m. The event will feature food and retail vendors, children’s activities and an evening fireworks display.

Details:lakecountyfl.gov/calendar/event_details.aspx?EventID=22785

saturday july 3

Mount Dora: Independence Day Parade & Waterfront Freedom

Mount Dora has moved its Independence Day parade to Saturday July 3 of this year. It’ll start at 4 p.m. on Donnelly Street.

After the parade, head to Gilbert Park and Elizabeth Evans Park for live music, food trucks, vendors and more.

Then at 9:30 p.m., enjoy the fireworks display over Lake Dora.

Details:ci.mount-dora.fl.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1076

Montverde: Celebration of stars and stripes

Plan an afternoon of fun at the Montverde Stars and Stripes Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Kirk Park.

The event will feature over 60 vendors, food trucks, live music, face painting, inflatable fun zone, vintage car show, animal show, contests and giveaways.

Details:facebook.com/sweeteventsandmarketing/

sunday 4 july

Leesburg: Celebration by the Lake

Leesburg will host its lakefront celebration on Sunday July 4 starting at 6 p.m. at Ski Beach.

The opening is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Leesburg Lighting baseball game, then head to Ski Beach for a children’s play area, concerts, juggler, balloon artist, photo booth, wader, show of water skiing, festive food and vendors.

At 9 p.m., witness Lake County’s biggest fireworks display on Lake Harris. It is hosted by the city, the Leesburg partnership, UF Health Leesburg and Jenkins Auto Group.

Details:leesburgpartnership.com/leesburg-4th-of-july-celebration/

Tavares: Rockin ‘in the United States

The Rockin In The USA celebration takes place in Tavares. It starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday July 4 in Wooten Park, starting with a parade through Ruby and Main streets.

Then, enjoy live entertainment, wading birds, library craft stations, community vendors, kids ‘dance parties, kids’ rides, food trucks, and more.

The fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

Details:tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4496

Clermont: Red, White & Boom

Do you live in South Lake County? Clermont will host its Rouge, Blanc & Boum celebration from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday July 4 at Waterfront Park.

The event will feature food trucks, DJ music, flutters and more.

Then bring a blanket and enjoy the fireworks display over Lake Minneola at 9:15 p.m.

Details:clermontfl.gov/events/2025870-4th-of-july-red-white-boom.stml

Groveland: July 4 at the farm

Head to Lake Catherine Blueberry Farm, 5849 Lake Catherine Rd. In Groveland and enjoy an evening of food, drink and fireworks on the farm.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on July 4.

Details:lakecountyfl.gov/calendar/event_details.aspx?EventID=22781