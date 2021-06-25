Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju to produce Bollywood remake of telugu audience drama Naandhi





The telugu film Naandhi, starring Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, was released on the big screen on February 19, 2021.

Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn teams up with producer Dil Raju for Bollywood remake of Telugu 2021 movie Naandhi. Breaking the news on Friday June 25, Ajay Devgn tweeted, It’s time to share an important story with everyone! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @SVC_official @Meena_Iyer @ kuldeeprathor9 @ParagDesai #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiInHindi. Ajay will fund the film under its Ajay Devgn FFilms banner and Dil Raju will produce under the Dil Raju Productions banner. Expressing how happy he is to collaborate with Ajay Devgn, Dil Raju wrote, Happy to collaborate with @ajaydevgnfor the Hindi remake of the Telugu tube, Naandhi! More details will come soon! (sic). Further details on the cast and crew are awaited. The drama of the courtroom Naandhi, which hit the big screen on February 19 of this year, revolves around the trials of a character called Surya. He is suspected of being a suspect in a high-profile murder case and is ill-treated while in custody. Lawyer Aadhya steps in to take the case and find out the truth and denounce the abuse of power. The Telugu movie starred actors Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Praveen, Harish Uthaman and Vinay Varma in key roles. Naandhi was directed by lead filmmaker Vijay Kanakamedala and funded by Satish Vegesna. It’s time to share an important story with everyone! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @SVC_official @Meena_Iyer @ kuldeeprathor9 @ParagDesai #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiEnHindi pic.twitter.com/jxLAodGeWp Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 25, 2021 Happy to collaborate with @ajaydevgn for the Hindi remake of the Telugu tube, Naandhi! More details will come soon!@AjayDevgnFilms @DilRajuProdctns @SVC_official @Meena_Iyer # kuldeeorathor9 @ParagDesai #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiEnHindi pic.twitter.com/jTRZLdNDKY Dil Raju Productions (ilDilRajuProdctns) June 25, 2021 Actor Ajay Devgn is currently working on SS Rajamoulis magnum opus RRR, co-starring actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film marks Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s Tollywood debut. The directors of the film released a special poster marking Ajay Devgn’s 52nd birthday on April 2. Sharing the poster on Twitter, SS Rajamouli wrote: He draws his strength from empowering his people. Introducing Ajay Devgn from the movie RRR. “He also has other films such as the biographical sports drama Maidaan and action movie Bhuj: the pride of India in her kitten.







