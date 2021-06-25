Outdoor music returns to Marrowstone Island





NORDLAND – Live music is back at Marrowstone Vineyards, the winery at 423 Meade Road, every Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and there is no entrance fee for the outdoor venue. “It was so good to see everyone. People are so happy to be outside, ”said Taylor Mermel, manager of the Marrowstone tasting room, of the summer series which started last Saturday. “We have our stage set up on the ground so everyone has a lot of space to lay out and have a view,” she said, adding that people are encouraged to bring picnics and picnics. garden chairs. The musicians come from Port Townsend, Seattle and Marrowstone Island itself, she said. On July 31, the night of the Grateful Dead, the cellar will present a stream of the Dead concert on May 9, 1977; the Buffalo, NY, Memorial Auditorium show is considered one of the best of the bunch. “We have a wine club member who is a big fan and puts it up,” Mermel said. Local wines and sparkling water will be available for purchase at Saturday night events, but she struggled to book food trucks for them. “We are looking for food vendors,” Mermel said; the cellar can be reached at 360-385-9608 and via

marrowstonevineyards.com. There are a few Saturdays where weddings are scheduled at the winery, so these don’t have concerts scheduled, she added. Here is the program of shows for the rest of the summer. • Saturday: The Shaky Barbers play “the original music of a Hawaiian and Russian wedding in Kentucky,” according to conductor Douglas Francisco. • July 3: The Big Hands Colvin Band mixes blues, country and soul. • July 10: The Jack Dwyer Trio offers folk originals and covers. • July 17: The Daniel Rapport Trio brings blues, rock, funk and surf music to life. • July 24: Guitarist Joe Euro plays neoclassical and other genres. • July 31 : Grateful Dead Night features a 1977 streaming Dead concert. • August 7: Cellist Sage Coy and violinist Marina Rosenquist appear. • August 14: The steel-pan group Caribe mixes tropical and pop music. • 21st of August : Guitarist Brian Douglas plays jazz and originals. • September 11th : Kelly Carpenter performs, with her album “Glass Full of Summer”. • September 18: Camelia Jade and Sage Coy mix guitar and cello. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or

[email protected]

