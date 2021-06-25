Love Island wins ITV 12m ahead of new series as advertisers scramble to participate | Island of love

Love Island brought ITV more than $ 12 million in earnings even before the first episode of the new series of the hit reality show aired on Monday, as sponsors and advertisers scramble to buckle down. most-marketed show on British television.

With uncertainty over Covid restrictions causing overseas vacations to fail for the second year in a row, the arrival of the wellness summer juggernaut couldn’t be more perfect to tap into a boom in viewers and advertising.

Some brands have stayed behind, concerned about the mental health issues associated with the program. Two former contestants have committed suicide, as has longtime host Caroline Flack last year. ITV has released the latest update to its due diligence protocols last week, which details how contestants are groomed, groomed during filming, and tracked to face a new celebrity lifestyle at the end of the season.

With the first episode in a few days, however, it’s clear that many advertisers are still willing to place big bets on an association with the show. Love Island has signed nine official partners, more than any other ITV show, and media agency sources say they have racked up more than 12 million people, setting a record.

ITV began selling its sponsorship packages during the lockdown in the first quarter of the year, before the government announced its roadmap to end Covid restrictions, and when it was not even clear whether the The show could be filmed as usual in the Balearic Islands.

We have sold, said Kelly Williams, general manager of advertising at ITV. This demonstrates the demand. Our income for June will be the largest in our history, and I suspect July will be the same. Not just the biggest in our history, but the biggest by far. Part of it is our coverage of Euro 2020, yes, but advertisers have definitely learned through the pandemic the value of television.

ITV, in turn, has learned that if they want, you can charge it and Love Island has spawned a sponsor for everyone. Tinder, on board as the first dating partner, has developed a Love Island experience in the app, Boots is the Feel Good series partner and Cloud Nine is the official hair partner. JD Sports provide fitness and sportswear and gym equipment for the island villa, the WKD series beverage partner will feature the Love Island brand on bottle packs, and Spotify will be behind the playlist. official Love Island and sponsor roommates parties.

ITV believes the 18-month hiatus between the flagship summer series imposed by Covid has served to fuel huge pent-up demand among audiences. The average audience reached 5.9 million in the last round in 2019, consisting mostly of 18-34 year olds, making it the gold of advertisers. With equally high expectations for audiences this year, ITV is asking for 100,000 for a single 30-second TV commercial.

Its pretty punchy prices that they demand, said Fleur Stoppani, managing director of media agency Mindshare UK, which counts the former sponsor of Love Island Superdrug among its clients. Lots of brands are in recovery mode trying to recoup the tough times of Covid, and a lot of brands are investing their money in television to do so. Regardless of the number of audiences, Love Island will remain the best show to target young people.

Love Island may charge a premium for brands to engage, but an association with the show can be transformative. Returning online retailer I Saw It First as an official fashion partner credits the program for its runaway success.

In her first year as a partner in the summer of 2019, when contestant Molly-Mae Hague wore a bespoke yellow dress, she sold out in 10 minutes. It was insane, said Bryony Frith, head of partnerships at I Saw It First. The company’s sales increased 67% while the show aired. The partnership was so important to our brand awareness as a new business, we’re only four years old, it really put us on the map. What we have accomplished during this time is truly amazing. We owe a lot to Love Island.