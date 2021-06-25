Entertainment
Countryfile’s Helen Skelton breaks silence over Strictly Come Dancing rumors
COUNTRYFILE’s Helen Skelton has finally broken her silence over rumors she may be close to joining Strictly Come Dancing.
Helen, 37, had previously appeared on the BBC’s Christmas 2012 special edition, in which she partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.
And with the new Strictly series airing later this year, fans have speculated that the former host of Blue Peter may be close to joining the 2021 lineup.
But with her busy work schedule, including presenting Countryfile and On The Farm shows, the mother-of-two hinted that she would have a hard time fitting in if asked.
In a recent interview with the Daily Express, Helen revealed that it’s hard to say no to the show.
She said, “It’s one of those shows, I think it’s such, you know, in terms of the show on TV, it’s the biggest and the best.
“[It has] a fantastic makeup team, a fantastic costume team and a fantastic lighting team. “
Helen continued, “I think anyone who works on TV would find it very difficult to say no.”
Despite her admiration for the TV show, Helen said she has a busy work schedule, which means she probably won’t have time to put on her dancing shoes.
She explained, “I’m filming two series for Channel Four and this live series for Channel Five and I have this National Grid podcast from what is 12 months for me to explore clean energy and green nation.
“To be honest, I’m packed right now and I’m really excited about the podcast.”
The BBC has yet to confirm when Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will begin.
Earlier this week, the show’s bosses revealed that Bruno Tonioli has been replaced by Anton Du Beke.
The professional dancer, 54, has been confirmed as a judge for the upcoming 2021 series after a successful stint last year.
He will join Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse in the jury.
Breaking the news, Anton said: “My loves, I can’t tell you how excited I am to enter the Brunos brogues for the next series of Strictly,” he said.
“It’s a dream come true to judge alongside the best of the best and I promise to be nicer to all couples than any of them have ever been to me.”
Bruno, 65, was forced to miss the latest round due to coronavirus travel restrictions as crossing the Atlantic proved too problematic.
Ahead of the show’s return this fall, Bruno stepped down as a judge.
Countryfile airs Sundays at 7 p.m. on BBC One.
