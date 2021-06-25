Busy Philipps shares thoughts on Seth Rogen split from James Franco – the Hollywood reporter

Busy Philipps shared his thoughts on Seth Rogen’s estrangement from James Franco while reflecting on some of the less tasty parts of his early years working in Hollywood during a recent appearance on The daily beast‘s The last laugh Podcast.

Speaking of his current series, Peacock’s Girls5Eva, Philipps was prompted to reflect on some of her early career experiences – in particular, Freaks and Geeks.

While Philipps said she reconsidered some of the things that had happened to her, she didn’t really see Freaks and Geeks – the series or the people who worked on it – as a source of early bad experiences. For the actress, the “message was not really coming from inside the house”.

“It was more really the industry as a whole,” Philipps told host Matt Wilstein.

In fact, actress said, creator Paul Feig and executive producer Judd Apatow protected her from some of the nastier elements in the industry at the time. This included criticism, Philipps said, which contained things like, “It’s not Dawson Creek or the BM; you won’t find pretty faces here, ”pushing the idea that she wasn’t thin or“ traditionally pretty pretty ”.

“I think Paul and Judd tried in their own way to protect Linda [Cardellini] and I for the insidious nature of the messages sent to young women and teenage girls on the network’s television shows, ”Philipps said. “Because I remember Paul telling us like, ‘I don’t want you to think that there are diets or anything. “”

This contrasted, Philipps said, with the bodily shame that occurred when she worked on Dawson Creek.

“I mean, when I got up Dawson Creek, there’s been all this talk about moles on my neck and face, ”Philipps explained. “And they tried to cover them with makeup. It was a directive from the network. I guess they found them offensive. My skin offended them. But it was so wild for me.

By recounting his time on Freaks and Geeks, the conversation returned to the revelation of Philipps’ memories in 2018, It will only hurt a little, this co-star James Franco had pushed her to the ground on the set.

Around the launch of his late-night show, Philipps said Hollywood journalist, “James and I have talked about this over the years. At one point he apologized to me,” she said. “I’ve always been very aware of my storage capacity, and So I felt like I should never complain, always show up on time and not be picky. “

In the year that followed, multiple allegations of sexual harassment surfaced around Franco, with a settlement agreement reached earlier this year. Since then, longtime friend, creative partner and former Freaks and Geeks Co-star Seth Rogen has said he has “no plans” to work with Franco again.

When asked if this surprised Philipps, she said she “guessed” that she was surprised but, “I have to say, I mean, it’s interesting. They were very close and they had a very close relationship. And so I have no information, ”she told Wilstein. “I didn’t spend my days delving deeply into what it was. I didn’t work with James after I was 20, so I can only speak about the horrible behavior I experienced.

She also said she would not “speculate on their friendship”, but in general she “would not want to work with someone who has multiple allegations of predatory behavior.”

Philipps was also hesitant to say whether #MeToo had actually changed Hollywood anyway.

“I think at this point I’m not in danger,” Philipps said. “I’m an almost 42 year old woman who wrote a book in which I named the names of people who were fucking cocks to me. So I don’t think I’m the one to ask if the industry has changed. Because I guess people will be smart enough not to fuck with me.

But, she added, young actresses are in a different position from her and can still run into predators.

“I’m not an ingenuous coming on the scene or a young woman coming in and wanting to work and get there,” Philipps said. “Predators, I’m sure, still exist, and a few of the bigger ones have been eradicated, thank goodness, but I don’t know if there’s a math to be done. “