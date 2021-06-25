The battle for royalty is on





And it will all depend on how many elected officials in Washington want radio to pay artists to broadcast their music, and how many think this is a fair value for value model.

Two House representatives frame their side of the debate by saying that radio is unfair, that they are making billions off the backs of these artists and that it is time to pay. Thursday morning in Washington, DC, U.S. Representatives Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Darrell Issa (R-CA) introduced the American Music Fairness Act, which is a law

forcing radio stations to pay artists to broadcast their songs. The legislation includes an exemption for stations that generate less than $ 1.5 million in annual revenue and whose parent company generates less than $ 10 million. These stations would pay $ 500 per year for unlimited music. The real target is the bigger stations. What large corporations would pay if this bill passed would be determined by the Copyright Royalty Board as part of the tariff setting process. This is a complicated formula determined by the panel of three judges and is generally based on the revenues of non-exempt stations. Representative Deutch said what is happening now is unfair to artists. “Across America, recording artists and music makers are striving to build good lives for themselves and their families by playing the music they love, but the rules are against them. For too long, our faulty system has allowed FM / AM radio stations to refuse to pay artists when they broadcast their music. It is time to correct this mistake, because paying people for their hard work is the right thing to do. This bipartisan bill will require corporate broadcasters to fairly compensate performers and music creators when they broadcast their songs on FM / AM radio. Representative Issa says the rights of artists must be protected. Since the global pandemic closed concert halls, closed recording studios, and music makers struggled almost like never before, corporate broadcasters have continued to take advantage of artists and musicians whose performances make all this possible. It is time for all of them to receive compensation for their hard work and timeless craftsmanship. I am proud to stand alongside my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and present the American Music Fairness Act. MusicFIRST President Joe Crowley commented after the press conference. The rules have been rigged in favor of a few massive multi-billion dollar media companies for far too long. I am grateful to my former colleagues for taking up this cause. The introduction of the American Music Fairness Act is a critical step in the fight for musical fairness, and I will do everything in my power to help ensure that it gets passed. It’s time to balance the scales and make sure hard-working artists across the country are paid fairly for everything they do to make the music we love.







