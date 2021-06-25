CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio nominated for HUD position

President Biden has appointed Dave Uejio, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as deputy secretary in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Dave Uejio has been busy as the interim director of the CFPB, moving quickly to repeal the rules of the Trump era.

Uejio remains the interim director of the CFPB until Rohit Chopra, the president’s candidate to head the office, is confirmed by the Senate. Uejio, who would become deputy secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity if confirmed by the Senate, was on a White House list nominees sent to the House Thursday.

The fact that Uejio has been appointed to the HUD could be an indication that Chopra will soon be confirmed by the Senate. Chopra sits on the Federal Trade Commission, and some analysts have attributed the delay in her confirmation of work yet to be done at the FTC under newly confirmed FTC chairman Lina Khan.

“The Senate confirmation process can take a long time,” Uejio said in a note to CFPB staff. “I intend to continue serving as an interim director as I navigate this process. I expect we will have a permanent director in place well before my own confirmation, and will continue to work. for a smooth transition. “

Uejio, the former CFPB chief strategy officer and a nine-year veteran of the agency, has adhered closely to the goals of the Biden administration. He’s been a busy acting director, moving quickly to repeal the rules of the Trump era. He also announced a number of initiatives to tackle racial inequalities and help consumers during the pandemic.

The CFPB has worked closely with the White House to assist homeowners and tenants during the pandemic. The office issued an interim final rule in April supporting the Moratorium on evictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions and is set to issue new service rules that would give homeowners more options to avoid foreclosure.