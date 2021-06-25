F9 is a comedy – The Atlantic

With F9, the Fast and furious the franchise shows that she always knows how to entertain. But he never got so much out of the Looney Tunes play book.

All Fast and furious the film puts credulity to the test, but F9 breaks it so completely that even the characters in the production noticed it. In the ninth main installment of one of Universals’ most enduring film franchises, Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) and his loyal group of drag racing ex-convicts are so indestructible they ride bullets, landmines and the void from the outside. space. (I repeat: outer space.) No wonder crew member Roman (Tyrese Gibson) starts to wonder if they are immortal. We are not Ordinary, he claims at one point, brandishing his bullet-rimmed shirt as proof.

It is not wrong to be disturbed: F9s ridiculously choreographed sets cement the Quickly franchise as a farce in its own right. The lopsided action scenes aren’t just outrageous; they set up punchlines. At the start of the film, the Romans’ first near-death experience, his car seems to run over him and play for a laugh. One of the cars arguably pursues the nuts and bolts of a fast-paced, angry vehicles franchise over a character’s comedic inability to drive. And just watch the way the characters move through the Quickly-verset now: Dom and his teammates fly through the air, bounce off the roofs of cars, and recover from accidents like Wile E. Coyote.

After nine films, a spin-off, and two decades of raising the bar for physics-defying stunts, perhaps it’s only natural that the Quickly the saga starts to look like Looney Tunes in his embrace of physical comedy. Of course, the Quickly movies have always been a bit silly could there have been a sequel called 2 Fast 2 Furious if they weren’t? but it is the one during which I laughed the most regularly.

F9The backbone of comedy comes at a cost: it’s hard to have stakes when no one is really in danger. Fan favorite character Han (Sung Kang) returns from the dead in F9, and while it’s a welcome sight, it barely takes the story into account. He makes a grand entrance, participates in barely reasoned flashbacks that explain his survival, and provides the crew with the next step in their mission. He only adds to the story halfway through the credits. The previous resurrection of franchises and of course Quickly had more than one resurrection that brought back Michelle Rodriguezs Letty as an amnesiac working for a rival team, a twist that sowed the seed for the movies to become a story of loyalty. Hans’ return offers little more than a handful of jokes and a setup for a sequel. It’s not justice for Han.

F9The insistence on lightness is only more noticeable by the emotional resonance of the plot. Doms’ never-mentioned brother Jakob (John Cena) works with cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) to find a device that can hack, sorry, that part of the plot doesn’t matter. What matters is that Jakob was hurt by the abandonment of Doms, reminding audiences that Dom can be hypocritical when it comes to his sacred family code, and maybe even cruel. These ideas of brotherhood and its so-called unbreakable linksform the emotional foundation of Quickly franchise and were constantly explored and questioned even when the movies started aiming higher with stunts. Yet Jakob spends more time during F9It’s about two and a half hours being roasted by Cipher and dodging the high tech magnets that confront Dom.

Quickly isn’t the only franchise whose conscious comedy overshadows its emotional stakes. Godzilla vs. Kong presented its climax with a punch line, far from the beginnings of the film series. the Jurassic World movies highlight their characters comic reactions to dinosaur attacks more than to the pride of mankind, like the original jurassic park the movies did. same Impossible mission, a acclaimed franchise for filming practical stunts, has started nodding his head at his absurd nature. Maybe Marvel’s guilty movies have long emphasized action scenes with jokes and jokes. Or maybe, with a large following on the internet, mainstream entertainment is doing it for memes.

Yet what previous set Quickly films apart was their versatility: from Fast Five Beyond that, these films trained their storytelling to focus on the importance of a found family, even as cars began to navigate between turns and fall from planes. The warmth of chemistry experienced by the actors, along with the joy of the daring sets first introduced by director Justin Lin, form a unique combination. These sequels were not without humor, but their jokes served to emphasize the camaraderie of the crews. F9The exaggerated nonsense, including a random zinger on Roman and Tej (Ludacris) looking like Minions, is little more than a blank nod to the audience.

Perhaps there is no better indicator of the franchise’s absurd route than the treatment of its once-revered cars. The first three films have fetishized them; heist-centric sequels made them personality extensions of key characters. When Dom launched them through the windows of the skyscrapers, he felt at least a little bad. But in F9, cars are largely props for visual gags. They are devices to be crushed, exploded or sent into the atmosphere. A franchise of car fanatics that no longer cares about its cars? This is perhaps the film’s most revealing joke.