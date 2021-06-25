Entertainment
Mega Weekend – Franklinton Pride, Comfest, Speakeasy and more!
The pride events continue this weekend! Have a good week-end!
Pride
There is aPride Marchat Gahanna Thursday night.
West District researchMr. and Miss DW, could it be you?
Land Grant holds sold-out saleFamily pride partywith Nina West. Franklinton will explode inPride of Franklintonevents on Saturday.
AWOL HostsFEVER Pride. Go to aPride walkon Sunday.
Fun things to do
The Speakeasy are back atSamson!
New literary reviewTomorrow and Tomorrowhas a launch party.
Take advantage of somegravity yogawith LIT Life + Yoga.
BEAT Loungereturns to the Oracle.
Comfestgoes virtual this year, with shows all weekend.
Enjoy theVisit of the German village garden.
Maroon Arts Group hasyoga on saturdayMorning.
Shop theWestgate Garage Sale. Obtain aMilk funfettiin Staufs. theFour peels festivalreturns to Watershed.
Enjoy exploring art
Music in the parkscontinues in Upper Arlington.
Richard IIIis at the Schiller Park Amphitheater.
To attend theWe the Creators: Art, Culture and Resistance Un-Summit.
There is aStyle walkin the Far North, and you can consult thenew public art!
Dive movies start at Zoombezi Bay withTrolls, Around the world!
Experiential performance and step by stepMOTHERtakes place Thursday at the Vanderelli room.
Columbus Symphony has a free performance ofPatriotic POPsfor healthcare workers, first responders and veterans.
See how some of your favorite cartoons are createdAnimation Academyopens at COSI. Take a look atNew York City neon artworkand listen to the artist of Glass Axis.
What else can you do this weekend?
The Clippers playSaints of St. Paulall weekend and will have fireworks on Saturday. Do you know theEnvironmental impact of demolition?
Watch theSave the crewmovie.
Shop theGoodwill Columbus saleFriday.
theLights of freedomthe driving light show begins.
Learn to plantpollinator friendlyplants.
Shop theGerman village crafts market.
Do you run onColumbus Crew Black & Gold 5K?
North Market Bridge Park has aBoil the crayfish. Watch theEagles of columbus.
SupportPitchBlack Columbuson Sunday.
Thanks for reading and enjoy your weekend!
A large community is an informed community. Want to help keep our news free for everyone and support our small local business?Your support helps Columbus Underground continue our mission.
Sign up to receive Mega Weekend straight to your inbox!
