When Karan Johar Thought Ranveer Singh “Shouldn’t Be In The Movies” Because He “Doesn’t Look Like A Star” | Bollywood





Karan Johar is one of Bollywood’s most successful producers, and Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed mainstream stars of his generation. The two even worked together at Simmba, who later remade 400 crores in the world. But did you know that Karan Johar admitted that when he saw Ranveer Singh for the first time, he was convinced that the actor did not have in him to become a successful star in Bollywood? Karan admitted this during a conversation with Ranveer, as part of Film Companion’s Tape Cast series. Sitting across from Ranveer, Karan said, “This is the age when the actor is appreciated. When I saw Ranveer Singh a decade ago, I thought to myself ‘he doesn’t look like one at all. movie star, he shouldn’t be in the movies’. But when I saw his performance, I was like, ‘This boy is a movie star’. He can play. It’s the actor’s age, it’s the death of the superstar, I believe. ”Karan said that in 2019. Karan also said that having a good body or good genetics is not important if an aspiring actor cannot perform. This is the first question I ask a young aspirant, who comes to my room – boy, girl. It doesn’t matter if you look gorgeous, it’s okay if you have the best physique, it doesn’t matter if you have great genetics, can you play the part? Because there is “acting” in the actor, and that’s something people had forgotten for two decades. And suddenly the big reminder is back, if you can’t play, you don’t belong. And if you don’t belong, you have to find something else to do. Also read: When Karan Johar ate from Shweta Bachchan’s plate then she refused to touch the food: “She went home hungry” Ranveer and Karan also collaborated on the hapless AIB roast and are said to work together on the Takht period epic, in which he was to play Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. But the film has been delayed indefinitely.

