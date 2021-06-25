Doja Cat comes to life on ‘Planet Her’ with Ariana Grande, The Weeknd





The world of Doja Cats is one where pop, rap, trap and R&B frolic together. In its cauldron of sterile beats and slippery synthesizers are lyrics about female dynamism, sexual fantasies and compensation. Call it empowerment with the blink of an eye. On her third album, Planet Her, the 25-year-old singer-rapper bornAmalaDlamini has indeed created her own little universe, as evidenced by the multi-huedart provided by the subversive photographer David LaChapelle, the cast of distinguished guests (Ariana Grande, Young Thug and The Weeknd among them), a vague sci-fi theme and its apparent unbridled confidence. About half of this world is worth living in. Grammys 2021: Brutally honest reviews of every 2021 performance Doja Cats’ assurance is earned and her follow-up to 2019’s breakthrough album Hot Pink is highly anticipated. A Grammy nominations trio and her intoxicating # 1 Disco Ball Say So aka, the best song Gwen Stefani ever wrote, introduced her to audiences beyond TikTok and internet memes providers (Mooo!). But rather than continuing to follow that obvious musical path, Doja Cat instead ping-pong from Afrobeat (the opening track, Woman) to reggaeton (Naked) to the flute-infused trap (Options, with JID) to hazy pop (Love to Dream). It’s an ambitious collection of 14 songs, with scattered results. Get Into It (Yuh) is as much a schoolyard chant as it is a song, but Doja Cats’ nimble flow is a remarkable subject (she also throws some love at Nicki Minaj at the end of the songs). His two most publicized collaborations with Grande and The Weeknd are memorable not for the name recognition of his playmates, but for the way they balance the unique, if not technically competent, voice of Doja Cats. Grande is in pillow-full princess mode as she completes Doja Cat on the airy I Dont Do Drugs, a mid-tempo pop song studded with electronic touches. The Weeknd, meanwhile, dives into his head with a nodding You Right, which he co-wrote, with a patented sexy verse, leaving his mark as he urges Doja Cat to move on and in. his bed (I know your story, I met him before your pic / He’s so related to this woman that you were). The last track on the album, including Been Like This and Imagine, blends into indistinguishable rhythms. But see it, because the closest, Kiss Me More with SZA is the gem of Planet Her. Think of it as a steamier cousin of Say So with a sweet melody and chorus that incorporates elements of Olivia Newton-Johns Physics. Even though it was released as the lead single in April, “Kiss Me More” is both pulsating and breezy enough for the summer to keep it going – and the main reason to hang out on Doja Cats Planet.







