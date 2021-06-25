Valimai First Look Buzz: Are Thala Ajith Creators Going the Bollywood Way?

It looks like Valimai is following the Bollywood trend and launching the first look with a release date very soon. Thala Ajiths fans are delighted with this news and are trending on Twitter

Thala Ajith will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Valimai, which is an action thriller. Valimai is one of the South’s most anticipated and anticipated films. While filming is currently underway, Thala fans have been clamoring for an update on the film for several days. Finally, there is a strong buzz surrounding the film’s update and it is currently all the rage on social media platforms.

According to the latest reports, the long-awaited Valimai update will be released very soon and will follow the Bollywood trend. There is a strong buzz that the creators are planning to launch the first look poster with a release date, which is expected to be released soon. Fans are thrilled with this news and are eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

It should be noted that generally for Southern films a poster and title are shown and for Bollywood films a poster and release date are announced. Thala Ajith star Valimai will be following the Bollywood route and launching the first look with a release date in the coming days. It is also said that the manufacturers plan to release Valimai in the summer of 2021. However, we have to wait for an official announcement.

Valimai is billed as a masala artist and should be high on stunts and action sequences. Valimai is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film also features Huma Qureshi as the main lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of antagonist.