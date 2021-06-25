One killed, one injured during filming at Hollywood Hills Home – CBS Los Angeles

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and a second person injured in a shooting at a house in the Hollywood Hills early Friday morning, a second crime scene under investigation in West Hollywood.

The shooting was reported at 2:05 a.m. at a house in the Blue Jay Way and Thrasher Avenue neighborhood, according to Los Angeles Police. The shooting appears to have taken place during some type of rally.

A dark colored Audi sedan was seen leaving the area. Shortly after, that same car was spotted on Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive in West Hollywood, where two of its occupants were found with gunshot wounds.

One person in the car died instantly and a second was taken to hospital. The injured man was handcuffed to his stretcher as he boarded an ambulance.

It was not known whether these two were suspects in the initial shooting. It is not known if anyone else was injured at home.

The circumstances and the motive for the shooting are unknown.