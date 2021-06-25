Friday the 13th: The Game co-creator reveals planned content the studio was “forced to stop producing”





The co-creator of Friday the 13th: The Game has revealed the content plans the studio was “forced to stop” working on. Wes Keltner, co-creator of Friday the 13th: The Game and CEO of Gun Media took to Twitter with a thread revealing a number of content plans that were dropped. He opened the thread with the phrase “Enough Time Has Passed,” a reference to the end of the game’s dedicated servers in 2020 and its latest update. It was the result of the loss of a legal battle between Horror Inc and licensee and director Victor Miller. The legal battle did not directly involve the studio, but focused on the full license from Friday the 13th IP. Keltner reveals that several packs were to be heading into the game. One was a sleepover clothing pack where the advisers wore nightwear skins. Keltner explains how he put together an 1800 number as a satirical sex line, the intention being for fans to call him to hear the characters say “sexy and stupid stuff” like ads from the 80s and 90s. He details that the court ruled that the content was not “commercially viable” and that it had to pass the certification of the console. A prom pack was also to be made available, turning the Crystal Lake game map into a prom night with tuxedos, dresses and a dance floor which, according to Keltner, “We modeled the dance floor like the one on the ship. in part 8 “. There were also plans to turn the card birdbath into a punch bowl where Jason, the killer, could still use it as a kill point. Keltner also details Paranoia, a planned game mode that was similar to Among Us. He found players entering the map and searching for Jason’s mask. The person who found the mask could then start killing other players while wearing the mask but would have to hide to take it off or take it off to remain unknown. If they were killed, then the mask could be picked up by another player and this would have continued until a winner was determined. Keltner says he needed work, but it was fun even in his early days. Paranoia mode was teased in 2017 like Keltner noted in a tweet where he also revealed unpublished key art. The game is still available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and also launched on Nintendo Switch, but can only be played through peer-to-peer matches and with no updates on the horizon. Earlier this year, it was reported that Kane Hodder, who did the motion capture for Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game, is working on another project that appears to be with Keltner and other developers who have worked on the Game. Scare yourself with our best horror games listing.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos