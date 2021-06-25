Mixing sport and entertainment | Shanghai Daily





The crowd gasps and claps as a shirtless man grabs a chair and smashes it over his opponent’s head on the ground. A referee in a black and white striped jersey rushes to his aid but the man lying down is not really injured, it is about wrestling in WWE in China, where the sport is trying to take off. It was barbaric but fun, said Su San, who is watching professional wrestling for the first time and is part of an audience of around 200 at the Middle Kingdom Wrestling event in the southern city of Shenzhen. Alberto Curry, an American wrestler better known as Zombie Dragon, is doing his part to develop this kind of wrestling which is both sport and entertainment in the most populous country in the world. Back in the US, there’s a lot of pro wrestling, but it’s kind of an oversaturated market… there’s just too much of it, it’s hard to consume all of that wrestling, said the 31-year-old. But in China, it’s very fresh, it’s very new, and a lot of people don’t know what it is. Once they see the characters and the costumes and everything, they really get down to it. Back in the ring, two Chinese fighters whose name Black Mamba scrawled in gold on their outfits exchange kicks and punches. Black Mamba, real name Zhang Wendong, hits his opponent in the face with a closed fist wrapped in a metal chain. Screams rise from the audience as the tattooed 25-year-old searches for a chair under the ring, then slams it on his rival’s head. Adrian Gomez, founder and chairman of MKW, which started in 2015, admitted wrestling remains a niche sport in China. But he has some very loud and passionate followers, he said, and Gomez believes infusing wrestling with traditional Chinese martial arts can gain traction. I think Chinese culture lends itself so easily to pro wrestling to ultimately make it a style of its own, said the American, who hopes to someday send fighters to the United States, home of the WWE flag bearer. . For now, it’s about trying to spread the reputation of the sport in China beyond its current limited fan base. Unfortunately at that point we were just in that little pond, Gomez said. But with all the efforts of professional wrestling, we would keep growing until wrestling was like an ocean in China.

