Attacks by isolated terrorists in the United States are more serious than those by those affiliated with groups.

US counterterrorism officials continue to grapple with the problem of single actor terrorism. However, the extent to which these individuals are more dangerous than terrorists affiliated with a group is not clear. In new research, Noah Turner, Steven chermak, and Joshua of course investigate the severity of single actor terrorist attacks compared to those of other terrorists. They find that isolated actors commit more serious attacks than other terrorists, especially when fatalities and injuries are taken into account.

Single actor terrorism

Earlier this month, the Biden administration published its first national strategy to combat domestic terrorism. As the new strategy comes in the wake of the January 6 group terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitolehe also cited examples of isolated terrorism, such as the 2017 gun attack on a congressional baseball practice that left four people injured, and the El Paso Walmart shooting in 2019 where a lone gunman killed 23 people and injured 23 others.

The threat of these isolated terrorists has become a focal point of US counterterrorism policy in recent years. Described as particularly dangerous, difficult to detect, And one enigma, isolated actors present conceptual and pragmatic challenges for researchers, policy makers and practitioners. Conceptually, the phenomenon of single actor terrorism is often difficult to define, because some suggest that no one can act entirely alone and these actors always maintain links with others or receive support from a larger movement. Pragmatically, however, the isolated actors rarely communicate their plans with others, rendering ineffective frequently used counterterrorism strategies, such as informants and / or infiltration by undercover agents. Having said that, and while the lone actor may be a unique type of terrorist, are they necessarily more dangerous than other terrorists?

Intent to kill

While some research suggests that lone terrorists are deadlier in their attacks than terrorists affiliated with a group, other claim that actors affiliated with a group pose a greater threat because of their access to resources and training. In these comparisons, however, the intentions of the actors are often not taken into account. Indeed, not all terrorists commit their attack (s) with the intention of killing people. In fact, the overwhelming majority of terrorist attacks kill no one. There are even groups and ideological movements that explicitly trying to avoid killing or harming people in their attacks.

Alternately, other movements can more freely justify violence against civilians, by considering all the people of a certain community, civilians or combatants, as viable targets. These movements often attack so-called soft targets, or low security areas with high potential for civilian casualties, to inflict as much harm as possible. Logically, terrorists who justify killing in their attacks will always be deadlier than terrorists who do not. Therefore, when comparing the lethality of terrorist attacks by isolated and group-affiliated actors, it is important to ensure that all actors carried out their attacks with intent to kill.

The deadliest terrorist?

We drew a sample of 230 homicides from the US Extremist Crime Database to compare the severity of single actor terrorist attacks to three other types of terrorists: individuals acting with others without clear group boundaries. , individuals affiliated with an informal terrorist group and individuals acting under the direction of an official terrorist group. By looking only at the homicide incidents, we ensured that all included attacks were carried out with the aim of killing people, which allowed us to investigate the matter: When controlling the intent to kill, do lone terrorists commit more serious attacks than other terrorists?

Our analysis took into account two outcomes of violent attacks: deaths and losses. Death only concerns the number of deaths following a terrorist incident, while victims includes deaths and injuries during an attack. It should be noted that we controlled for other factors in our analysis, including whether the attack was a suicide mission, the number of perpetrators involved, the type of weapon used, ideological motivation and state of mental health. of the author. We also took into account the potential influence of outliers, such as 9/11.e and the Oklahoma City bombing, performing four independent analyzes: a full sample analysis, one with the events of 9/11 excluded, one with the Oklahoma City bombing excluded, and one with the two outliers excluded.

In terms of deaths alone, the lone actors were slightly deadlier in their attacks than the other terrorists. Figure 1 shows the incident rate ratios (IRRs) for fatalities. The IRR basically tells us how many deaths other terrorists commit for every 1 death caused by a single actor. For example, in the full sample analysis, those acting with others caused 0.40 deaths and those acting in informal or formal groups caused just over 0.60 deaths for every 1 death. caused by an isolated actor. Although lone actors have always been deadlier than other terrorists, these differences were marginal in most comparisons.

Figure 1 – Number of deaths per death of a single actor

When victims were seen as the result of interest, the comparison between isolated actors and other terrorists was more meaningful. Figure 2 presents the IRRs for the same four samples of terrorist incidents with victims as the dependent variable. In these analyzes, the increased severity of terrorist attacks by isolated actors is much more visible. Now, in the full sample, those who act with others produce just over 0.20 victims for every single actor victim. Likewise, unlike 0.60 deaths per 1 death of a single actor in Figure 1, informal and formal group actors only caused about 0.30 deaths per 1 death of a single actor. Obviously, when deaths and injuries are taken as the measure of the severity of attacks, isolated actors have much more consequences in their attacks.

Figure 2 – Number of victims per victim of a single actor

Overall, this juxtaposition between the results tells a complicated but informative story. When all actors intend to kill, those who act alone do not necessarily kill more than other terrorists, but they can be more harmful and hurtful in their attacks.

Fight against single actor terrorism

Effectively estimating the threat of the isolated actor is important to guide policy decisions. Importantly, our findings underscore the need to carefully examine existing counterterrorism policies in their ability to detect and prevent attacks by isolated actors. Traditional strategies for thwarting terrorist plots have largely consisted in intercepting communications between plotters and use undercover agents and informants to gain information. While these tactics can be effective for terrorists involved in groups, the very nature of lone actor terrorism works against such strategies. Some scholars have even suggested that those seeking to engage in terrorism in the United States prefer to work alone simply because they fear someone’s involvement in their plans will jeopardize the success of the plot.

however, many lonely actors discuss their violent intentions with passers-by including family, friends or random strangers. As a result, the focus has shifted in recent years to soliciting information directly from the public, with programs such as the National Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) Initiative (NSI) establish a system of collection, analysis and investigation on advice from the community. Programs like the NSI that use the general public as a resource to identify suspicious behavior can be useful in detecting and thwarting plots by isolated actors, but more research is needed to determine their effectiveness, especially for the online context. Nonetheless, policymakers should continue to use our growing understanding of lone actor terrorism to propose counterterrorism policies tailored to the nature of this threat.

Please read our feedback policy before commenting.

Note: This article gives the author’s point of view, not the position of the USAPP American Politics and Policy, or the London School of Economics.

Shortened URL for this article:https://bit.ly/3qnMx6W

About the authors

Noah Turner University of Michigan

Noah Turner is a doctoral candidate in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. He conducts research in the fields of terrorism, radicalization, crime prevention and public policy. His most recent work has been published in academic journals such as Crime & Delinquency and Computer science exam in social sciences.

Steven chermak University of Michigan

Steven Chermak is a professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. He studies rare violent events, such as terrorism and school shootings. His research was funded by DHS and NIJ, and recent publications have appeared in Terrorism and political violence, Criminology and public policy, and Quarterly Justice.

Joshua of course John Jay College

Joshua D. Freilich is Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and in the Doctorate Program in Criminal Justice at John Jay College. His research was funded by DHS and NIJ and focuses on the causes and responses to biased crime, terrorism, cyberterrorism, and targeted mass violence; open source research methods and measurement problems; and the theory of criminology, in particular situational crime prevention.