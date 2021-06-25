Kim Novak’s Stunning Hollywood Getaway For Sale In Carmel





When you’re a big Hollywood star, sometimes you just need a place to get away from it all.

Actor Kim Novak, famous for “Vertigo”, has found his hiding place at “Gull House”, a magnificent property built in the granite cliffs of Carmel. The house is now for sale for $ 12.5 million.

Real estate agent Jonathan spencer with Compass said residing at 170 Spindrift Way it’s like “living in a painting”. The property is almost entirely surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, and from the house’s many floor-to-ceiling windows, seagulls, sea lions, and whales can be seen frolicking in the choppy waters below. “If you look from almost any room, you’re looking straight into the ocean below,” Spencer said. “The drama of the scene is unprecedented.” Properties of Jonathan Spencer The property sits on two acres of waterfront, just five minutes from town. Novak used the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home as a Hollywood escape and painting studio, Spencer said. The house served as a primary residence from 1961 to 1973. She moved after disputes with zoning authorities over her pet goat to a more acceptable property for animals in Jacks Peak near Monterey, according to Carmel Magazine, who recently profiled the actor. Properties of Jonathan Spencer

Novak remembers the day she did find Gull House. She told Carmel Magazine that “the day was heavy with fog, but just as I approached the house it rose and the bright sun revealed the whole place.” She bought it – never setting foot inside – soon after. The house is ideal for a Hollywood star. It is located on a private road with closed access only. Only four other houses are behind the doors, but Spencer says you can’t see them from inside the main house or the guesthouse. Properties of Jonathan Spencer Although the house is ready to move in, Spencer said the previous owner spent two years working with the Coastal Commission to get a permit – “a tough process” – to build a 4,300 square foot house on the property. You can see renderings of the massive house on the property website. Looks like Novak found the peace she wanted while living in Gull House. Properties of Jonathan Spencer “I had a goat named Creature and Warlock, a Great Dane,” she told Carmel Magazine. “I loved stacking them in my convertible Jaguar and taking them along the coast to Nepenthe, a lovely restaurant in Big Sur. They knew me there and expected me to come with the guys. We were relaxing on the patio and having a white Russian. Sometimes Umi the raccoon would come too. Novak now resides in Rogue River, Oregon, where she can freely keep her animals and ride her horses.

