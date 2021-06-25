Jonny Lee Miller plays John Major in “The Crown”





“Elementary” and “Trainspotting” actor Jonny Lee Miller will play the former British Prime Minister in season 5 of “The Crown”, Netflix revealed on Friday. Major was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997, and his reign coincided with the last years of Princess Diana’s life (she died in 1997). Prior to his appointment as Prime Minister, Major served in the British government led by Margaret Thatcher from 1987 to 1990 as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Minister for Foreign Affairs. Major, who is now 78, is viewed favorably by the British public, although his alliances with former MP Edwina Curry – which emerged after she stepped down when Curry published her memoir – have served as fodder for the tabloids . Miller’s casting as a major has been one of “The Crown’s” left-most casting choices in recent years and has sparked a stir on social media. After several appearances on television, including “EastEnders” and “Prime Suspect”, Miller became known around the world by playing the character of Sick Boy in the seminal “Trainspotting” by Danny Boyle (1996). He was also acclaimed for “The Flying Scotsman” by Douglas Mackinnon (2006). The true story of Graeme Obree, the cycling champion who built his bike from old pieces of washing machines who won his championship only to have his title taken away. In recent years, he has played the iconic role of Detective Sherlock Holmes in “Elementary”, with Lucy Liu as Watson. As reported exclusively by Variety, production of season 5 of the hit Netflix series “The Crown” is slated to begin in July. This season will feature an all-new cast of actors playing the iconic royals, with “Tenet” star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; Dominic West portraying Prince Charles; Imelda Staunton playing the queen; Jonathan Pryce Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Established in 2016, “The Crown” has followed the Royal Family through several periods, beginning in the late 1940s and early 1950s with the marriage and early careers of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Season 3, released in 2019, jumped back in time to the 1960s and 1970s, replacing the cast with older actors. Season 4 followed the relationship between Princess Diana, born in 1961, and Prince Charles, while Season 5 will delve into the early 1990s – an extremely eventful time for the Royal Family.







