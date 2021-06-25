Celebrity near-death experience | From Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Leone: Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Near Death Experiences

Entertainment
Celebrities may seem invincible, but they are not immune to fate and all that it can bring. Many people have had an experience in which, without x, y, or z, they could have lost their lives. This list of celebrities who have had near death experiences includes Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, Sunny Leone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others.
Without further ado, scroll down to see the misadventures that could have claimed the lives of these popular celebrities but luckily they survived with the grace of God.
Bollywood celebrities who have had a near-death experience
Amitabh Bachchan
In 1982, while filming for Manmohan Desai Coolie in Bangalore, Amitabh Bachchan suffered one of the worst on-set injuries an actor has ever seen. The actor misjudged a move during a fight scene and ended up fatally injured. He was in critical condition and was admitted to intensive care for 59 days. The actor sees this incident as his rebirth. Back then, fans had visited the temples barefoot and prayed day in and day out for her recovery.
Preity Zinta
While some are fortunate enough to survive a near-death experience, Preity Zinta narrowly escaped death on two separate occasions. The first time she was performing at a show in Colombo when a bomb suddenly exploded and the second escape was during her vacation in Thailand which was hit by the tsunami. She was very lucky to have managed to escape in both situations.
Herma Malini
Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini narrowly escaped when two vehicles collided under the traffic police station in Mathura. Thanks to the airbags, Hema Malini, had the chance to survive the accident, unfortunately a 2 year old girl, who was in the other car, died instantly.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured while filming a stunt sequence for Kya Kehna. His head hit the rock. Priety Zinta was also present when he fell hard on the head. Crew members immediately rushed him to hospital, where he received 100 stitches.
“It was the biggest accident of my life… to add to that, my family was not there, my manager got sick so he left, and no one was there by my side at that time, at share her. She was there all along, ”Saif once confessed on Koffee with Karan.
Preity had also recalled this horrific accident in an interview saying: “I was very scared for him at the time, he had lost a lot of blood, his head was swollen and the doctors told me to keep him awake and not to let him pass out, so I kept talking to him. “
Sunny Leone
In 2017, Sunny Leone tweeted about surviving a plane crash. “Hey everyone, our plane almost crashed and now we’re in a remote place in Maharashtra,” the tweet read. series of tweets, she explained how it was thanks to the pilots that they were safe and alive.
Hrithik Roshan
During the filming of Krishna, Hrithik was hanging from a cable from a high-rise building when it broke. Hrithik was hurtling down, but his fall was interrupted by canopies and he miraculously escaped a fall from 50 feet.
John Abraham
While filming the climax of Shooting in Wadala, Anil Kapoor, had fired a blank bullet from a distance of only 1.5 feet when it was supposed to be fired from a minimum distance of 15 feet. The gunshot caught fire as intended, but due to the proximity it hit Abraham with a higher intensity (almost ten times) than it was supposed to. Fortunately, the bullet didn’t hit him directly and grazed the left side of his neck.
