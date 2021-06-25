Apple Tower Theater Store opens in Los Angeles landmark – The Hollywood Reporter





With its Apple Plus service, its filming deal with A24, and a slew of originals catching high-powered stars like Glenn Close, Apple is a major player in Hollywood. Today, the Cupertino-based company is strengthening its relationship with its first downtown Los Angeles store, located in Los Angeles’ first talking cinema. Starting today, Apple aficionados and Hollywood history buffs will be in for a treat when they step into Apple Tower Theater, which has been ‘lovingly’ restored and transformed into the company’s newest store in collaboration with the British company Home + Partners, says retail design team spokesperson Doo Ho Lee. Measuring approximately 14,860 square feet over two floors, the space (802 S Broadway, LA) features “a number of details that I would consider quirky and unique that you wouldn’t see in any. [other] kind of buildings, ”says Lee. Among these are “very specific cinema sculptures – there is a gentleman with a camera on one of the decorative elements outside, [and there’s] the film strip embedded in the stained glass. Apple Lee adds, “We’ve tried to restore all of them where possible, and we’ve found some new homes that you’ll likely discover as you walk through space.” The store also houses a gallery in the basement that displays artifacts discovered during the restoration. Commissioned by independent film operator HL Gumbinrand and designed by architect S. Charles Lee, the Tower Theater boasts the popular Neo-Baroque architectural style of its day with French, Italian, Moorish and Spanish elements, according to the LA Conservatory. Apple According to the preservationist nonprofit (which worked closely with Apple and Foster + Partners to revise the plans), the movie house debuted in 1927 with the silent film. The Vichy girl and later that year created Warner Bros. ‘ The jazz singer with Al Jolson. It is located not far from another restored Broadway gem, The Theater at the Ace Hotel (formerly United Artists Theater). The restoration team “relied on historical photographs to create a replica of the tower cap damaged in the 1971 San Fernando earthquake,” while the majestic staircase covered in red carpet between the two floors was originally inspired by the Paris Opera to offer a “real sense of the procession.” Apple Tower Theater carries the full line of the brand’s products, including iMacs, iPads, Macbooks, iPhones, and other devices and accessories. The store offers the same retail services as its other locations, including device support in its Genius Bar, in-store withdrawal for online orders and individual sessions with specialists from the tech brand. The photogenic boutique will also host a regular programming of events for the local creative community, including children’s programs and lectures focused on film, television and music. Apple brought in 15 Los Angeles-based artists to create murals dedicated to their mentors. The creators used the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to draft their designs before painting their art directly onto the store building. The murals are featured prominently on Apple Maps and the Street Art Cities app alongside other works by the artists. Can’t make it to the Apple Tower Theater yet? We have highlighted a handful of Apple products to buy online below, including a few that are still for sale on Amazon. 1.120 Apple Macbook Air 13 inch with M1 Chip Amazon Apple Macbook Air 2020 with M1 chip (reg. $ 1,249)

