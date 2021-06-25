“Wolfgang” review: Wolfgang Puck, and how he created the famous chef, in this Disney + documentary

“Wolfgang was without a doubt the first celebrity conductor,” says conductor and author Nancy Silverton, as director David Gelb details the humble beginnings of Austria-born Puck, the child of a single mother later raised by a Abusive stepfather, who told him that the boys hanging out in the kitchen were sort of manly.

Upon arriving in America, Puck rose through the ranks, eventually taking control of the kitchen at My House before setting out on his own to open Spago, where “California cuisine” “has changed the way Americans eat,” explains the Food writer Ruth Reichl, noting that Puck “changed the public’s perception of what a chef is,” as illustrated in excerpts from his ubiquitous media appearances.

Until then, experts note, being a chef was largely a blue-collar job, with high-end restaurant owners sometimes in the spotlight. “Wolfgang” highlights how much that has changed with a montage of cooking shows and chefs that have become reality TV fodder and widespread enough to support a network dedicated to their exploits.

Puck explains that he was motivated by “fear of failure” and, in centuries-old history, embarked on his professional pursuits at the expense of his personal life. At such times, “Wolfgang” gets a little sappy, down to musical cues, while documenting what is unmistakably an American success story, punctuated with older images of celebrities flocking to its restaurants.