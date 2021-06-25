Gastronomy, fairy tales and festivities this weekend

It will be another arts weekend in Columbia this week, with art markets, historic cooking demonstrations and, as always, plenty of live entertainment.

1. Friday Night Arts Market / Columbia Arts Market

It’s the last Friday of the month, which means the Columbia Arts Building, 307 W. 11th St., will host another Friday Night Arts.

The monthly gathering is an opportunity for visitors to come and support local artists and participate in artistic activities.

Think of it like the popular downtown First Fridays, which only take place in all three floors of the CAB.

A typical Friday night of the arts includes an exchange of craft supplies, live music, face painting, and other activities for the kids. Also, be sure to stop by Bad Idea Brewing to listen to live Cochise County music, which will take the stage, starting at 7 p.m.

For more information on CAB and other arts-related events, visit www.columbiaartsbuilding.com.

Also be sure to stop by CAB on Saturday for the weekly Columbia Arts Market hosted by Glover’s Secondhand, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

2. Plate fireplace at Polk Home

The combination of food, history and a night out always goes well together.

President James K. Polk Home & Museum will host a new Hearth to Plate series, taking place in Polk Home Gardens from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Join Chef Paul Jensen of The Dotted Lime in Columbia for an evening of historically inspired dishes prepared using Polk Home’s period kitchen and fireplace.

The event will include cooking demonstrations, small dishes and desserts, as well as beer and wine options.

Tickets cost $ 75 and are available at www.JamesKPolk.com or www.EventBrite.com.

The Polk Home is located at 301 W. 7th St. For more information, call (931) 388-2354.

3. Goldilocks to the building block

There’s probably no one who doesn’t know the story behind “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” but how about an outdoor scene?

The Building Block School for the Arts, 1309 S. Main St., will present “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” this weekend, in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

It will not only be entertaining, but also a chance to encourage children to read and participate in summer reading programs. Those who attend can register to receive free books from the Imagination Library.

The start of the show is scheduled for 1 p.m.

For more information, as well as a schedule of all upcoming Building Block productions, visit www.BuildingBlockArts.com.

4. Spring Festival at Hi-way 50

If you’re driving to Lewisburg this weekend, be sure to visit Spring Fest at Hi-Way 55 Drive-in Theater, 1584 Fayetteville Highway.

The festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a host of activities, including live music, arts and crafts, as well as several vendors.

Half of the proceeds generated by the event will also be donated to Cloth our Kids Marshall County.

The drive-in will also screen “Fast 9” and “A Quiet Place: Part II” on Friday and Saturday. “Fast 9” will start at dusk (approximately 8:15 pm), with “A Quiet Place: Part II” at 10:30 pm. Tickets are $ 7 for adults, $ 5 for children 6 to 11, and free for children under 5.

5. Live entertainment

This weekend’s round-up of live music gets “chic”, with opportunities to dance, sing, and experience the vibrant scene that Columbia has to offer.

Makky Kaylor and his chic players from the south will perform at Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall, 4544 Highway 431, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $ 30 and are available at www.RoryFeek.com.

Olivia faye will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia from 7 p.m. Friday.

Laura Lane will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Shane Profit will perform at DB’s, 1144 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Don Baz Jr. will perform at Tuck’s Place, 102 Depot St., starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Chloe belle will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. at Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 pm Friday.

Columbia’sElks Lodge 686, 1208 WKRM Lane, will host a Stars & Stripes dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, which will feature The escape group. Tickets cost $ 20 per person.

Austin Tyler Jones will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia from 6 p.m. Saturday.

A new blue wave will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Billy Tarkington will perform at Tuck’s Place starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Aaron Sizemore Group will perform at Flat Rock Farms, 1190 W. Ellington Parkway in Lewisburg, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Joshua Parham will perform at Keg Springs Winery, 361 Keg Springs Road in Hampshire, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Amber Falls Winery and Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road, will host another music on the ridge starting at 3 p.m. this Saturday. Featured music will be San Rafael Band, with Broken Swing Food Truck from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.