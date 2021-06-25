Sanju in Udta Punjab; 5 Bollywood movies that shed light on the problem of drug addiction





Bollywood has often highlighted the problem of drug addiction in its films. Therefore, here we are with 5 Amazing Movies You Should Watch on International Drug Abuse Day 2021. Read on to find out more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: One of the major concerns in society today is the increase in drug use among young people. Not only can it spoil physical health, it can have a profound impact on people mentally. Therefore, the International Drug Control Day or The International Day Against Drug Abuse is celebrated around the world to raise awareness of the dangers and harmful effects of drugs. This special day is celebrated to make each other aware of the dangers of drug use and also to make an effort to free people from this addiction. Well, we could go on and on to make you understand how harmful drugs can be, but we’ll let these movies speak. Yes, here we are with 5 Bollywood films that shed light on the issue of drug addiction. Utta Punjab Udta Punjab digs deep into the belly of the Punjab where the real drug threat affects young people. This Anurag Kashyap multi-star starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt was one of the best films ever made about drug addiction in India and its impact on young people. Sanju This movie was the Sanjay Dutt biopic where Ranbir Kapoor did a wonderful job playing the role of the actor. Sanju not only presented his controversial criminal case, but also highlighted the drug addiction that Sanjay Dutt struggled with at one point in his life. Directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, the film also starred Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. While the Maaro With Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar and Bipasha Basu in the lead, this crime thriller is about the growing drug problem in Goa. Here, the scenario is about how drug suppliers and their networks are tracked. Come on Goa is gone This dark comedy is one of the best of its kind. This film is again based in Goa where three friends meet at an island rave party. Russian mafia circulates a drug and after consuming it people turn into zombies and what happens next is the adventurous journey of friends facing dangerous situations to save their lives. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Kumal Kemmu, Vir Das and more in key roles. Kaalakandi Kaalakandi is another drug-based film by Saif Ali Khan. This movie is based on a night when Saif aka Rileen discovers he has cancer and has only a few days left to live. After hearing the news, he decides to live his life as if there is no tomorrow and tries LSD, a form of drug. This leads Rileen to hallucinate and the issues he lands in. Posted by: Sanyukta Baijal

