People try to classify actors by giving similar work: Girish Kulkarni

New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) Every movie is a journey into the unknown and that’s what makes it special, says actor-filmmaker Girish Kulkarni, who was already a big name in Marathi cinema before Anurag Kashyap ‘ ‘Ugly’ and Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’ series have caught the attention of Hindi audiences.

Kulkarni began his acting career with theater where he was noticed by the late Marathi filmmaker Sumitra Bhave who chose him for a short film. She then became a mentor for the actor, who features in his latest directorial project “Dithee”.

The actor, best known for his films in Marathi and Hindi such as “Gabhricha Paus”, “Gandha”, “Masala”, “Postcard”, “Pune 52”, “Highway”, “Faster Fene”, “Dangal” , “Fanney Khan” and “Firebrand,” said filming and writing for him has always been a way to understand and explore something new.

“When I made my first film, I didn’t know anything about cinema but I had this determination and finally I made my first film, then my second and my third. With each film, we were determined to do something. new, unexplored and unknown, something we didn’t understand but wanted, ”the 43-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

“The pandemic has taught us that we cannot think too much about the future, so it would be better to live in the present,” he added.

This is why, the actor said, he likes to take the time to explore and live life, because most of his films, be it “Vihir” or “Deool”, critically acclaimed, come from his personal experiences. These films were directed by his brother Umesh Kulkarni.

“I’m not such a busy actor because I’m very selective in my acting assignments because I need to live life to experience it. Whatever movies I’ve written, they have been inspired somewhere by some aspect of my life, ”he said.

After “Ugly,” in which he tried out the role of a police officer, Kulkarni recalls receiving several offers to play a similar role. He said he turned down everything except Rakesh Roshan’s “Kaabil” because he couldn’t say no to the veteran director.

“The Hindi film industry ranks you immediately. People try to rank you by giving you a similar job and then it gets boring. They don’t want to explore because they don’t have time to invest in you. The reason for working in Marathi is to work in your language and give it time. I continue to take time to make films in Marathi or to learn something new, “he said.

In “Dithee”, which is currently streaming on Sony LIV, the actor plays a villager who has a childlike curiosity for life. The film revolves around the life of a humble blacksmith Ramji, who faces the loss of his young son.

Kulkarni vividly remembers the time he spent shooting the film in a remote village with the late director, who died in April of this year at the age of 78 from lung disease.

She was, he said, like a big banyan tree for emerging and established filmmakers and actors in Marathi cinema.

“It’s very hard to bear the fact that she’s not with us anymore. She gave me my first chance to face the camera. She had watched one of my plays and she loved my acting. And so she called and said to me, “I’m making this Hindi AIDS movie and there will be Om Puri Sahab and all these people. Can you make a scene for me? ”

“She was a freak, an educated person, kind of like a big banyan tree. Like all of my contemporaries, I also managed to be like her,” he said.

According to the actor, Bhave, affectionately known in the Marathi film community as “Mausi” (aunt), was always eager to engage with and accept society in all its forms and varieties.

“She was very curious about certain patterns of behavior in society, certain traditions and in general the very constitution of society. She was always intrigued by this and sought to establish a dialogue with the person and the society. relationship between those two was an intriguing aspect to her, ”he mused.

Kulkarni said working on “Dithee” was a “joyride”.

“I remember it was raining cats and dogs. We were in a small village and all the roads were full of mud. We were covered in mud as we traveled from the shooting range to where we were staying. it was so much fun.

“Mausi was everywhere, from advice to caterers to taking charge of the most beautiful aspects of cinema. She was involved in all the small facets of life because for her, cinema was like that, a way of understanding life. ” PTI BK RDS SHD SHD

