A very complicated woman: in the new docuseries of Ghislaine Maxwell

When Barbara shearer first launched a docusery on Jeffrey Epstein in 2016, according to the filmmaker none of the networks would touch him.

At this point, Epstein had pleaded guilty to lay charges of recruiting for the purposes of prostitution of a girl under 18 years of age, registered as a sex offender and having served 13 months of detention. But a love agreement was reached with the Miami prosecutor Alex acosta helped the billionaire avoid harsher sentence and headlines.

I went to see all the usual suspects and nobody cared, says Shearer, whose long-running docuseries Shadow of Epstein: Ghislaine Maxwell finally makes his way to Peacock Thursday night. They didn’t know his name. Many network executives had not heard of him. And some of them said: This is too vulgar a subject. It’s just too bad. One guy said it would be easier to get a murder show off the ground.

In 2019, after Epstein’s arrest, network executives took an interest in Epstein’s pitch. But Shearers fascination had shifted to Ghislaine Maxwell, the mysterious woman alongside Epstein for decades who was arrested in July 2020 after hiding from authorities for months. With his trio Shadow of Epstein: Ghislaine Maxwell, Shearer assembles a character study of Epstein’s sidekick. But finding those willing to talk about Maxwell on camera was a heartbreaking process.

We probably contacted 200 people, but people just didn’t want to be associated with either [Maxwell or Epstein], Shearer said, on a call with executive producer Jennifer harkness. People have businesses, people have families and, frankly, just because they were in [Epsteins] black book, or not, that does not mean that they are accomplices. What we discovered through the topics we had is that a lot of [Epstein and Maxwells] lives were shrouded in mystery. Shearer and his production team reached out to Maxwell through his attorneys, but did not get a response and were unable to reach Maxwell’s siblings for interviews.

Filmmakers explore Maxwell’s complicated relationship with his father, the late tycoon Robert Maxwell.

I think it was a very confusing upbringing, with the father in particular, says the filmmaker. On the one hand, she is spoiled and on the other, she has been harassed. And he verbally abused all of the children, according to our sources. She was favored and, I think, a very bright woman. I think she learned very early in the game to deal with difficult men, based on her father, and sort of align herself with the temperamental, tyrannical type of man. And she did a good job. I’m sure it’s probably a survivor instinct on some level, but I think it’s informed her a lot, and her choices in life and who she is.

When Robert Maxwell mysteriously died in 1991, Ghislaine essentially became the spokesperson for the family, which had to deal with scandal when it was revealed that Robert had pledged millions of dollars from his company’s pension funds to help him pay off his monumental debts. Ghislaine moved to New York, restarted her life, and found a complicated new male companion in Epstein.

Many of Ghislaines’ friends never understood the true nature of her relationship with Epstein, which means that the docuseries, too, are unable to fully understand the specific dynamics of their relationship. The filmmaker assumes, however, that the exact nature of the relationship was a mystery even to Ghislaine.

Epstein was a really weird, socially awkward guy. And she was in this relationship with a man for almost 20 years who never married her. It’s a complicated relationship with a lot of layers and maybe a relationship that she didn’t reveal to a lot of people because she might not know exactly what that relationship was all about.

The three-part docuseries end with an update on Maxwell, who is battling the Bureau of Prisons over what she claims to be conditions of torture at New York Prison where she awaits trial on charges related to his alleged girl grooming for Epstein’s sexual abuse.

Shearer said she waits to see how the docuseries land with audiences before deciding whether it’s worth continuing with a follow-up episode. There are certainly still secrets to be solved regarding Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein. He’s not a black and white character, says Shearer. I think she is a very complicated woman.

