Actor Gia Sandhu speaks Tamil in The Mysterious Benedict Society

Canadian actor Gia Sandhu, as Ms. Perumal on The Mysterious Benedict Society, talks about the stronger roles for Indian actors, the timing of the show, and why everyone should be working with children



The Mysterious Benedict Society is the perfect show for this time around, says actor Gia Sandhu. Scheduled to play the warm teacher Ms. Perumal in the Disney + series adapted from the popular young adult book quartet of the same name, she is all smiles for a video call with The Hindu.

Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here

The Canadian actor is well aware that with the ongoing pandemic, the world is very anxious and not very empathetic. The series follows four orphans without magical powers but rather with a heightened sense of empathy, very human intellectual superpowers. They are brought to Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) who assigns them to find the source of an unexplained global catastrophe.

Sandhu shares that she signed the series before COVID-19 changed the world. She adds: Looking back, I’m so lucky to be a part of something light and funny. It was the perfect project to spend six months on to keep my sanity.

Read more | Tony Hale on twin roles for The Mysterious Benedict Society

She’s no stranger to the industry, with acting credits through titles such as A simple favor, Nikita, Kims Convenience and Indian detective. Indeed, after graduating from the National Theater School of Canada (NTS) in Montreal, Canada, she landed her first feature film Moth logs with director Mary Harron, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2011. She also starred in Beeba boys, directed by Oscar-nominated director Deepa Mehta, which premiered as a gala film at TIFF in 2015.

Sandhu thinks the next step in his career comes at the right time with The Mysterious Benedict Society.

I don’t take lightly that this book shaped the childhoods of so many people. The show didn’t take this lightly at all, either. Everything that has been created has been inspired by extraordinary characters and stories, as well as the vibrant aesthetic of this world in which children will be immersed. I am grateful to play a character who exudes all of the qualities that you want kids to admire.

Ms Perumal is a far cry from the stereotypical Indian educator, and Sandhu, who was educated partly in India before her family moved to Canada, says she is well aware of it. She points out, however, that Mrs Perumal reminds her of a combination of two teachers she had in Canada in grades 7 and 8, and that is what attracted me to her, she recalls, they encouraged me and ultimately made a difference for me at a pivotal moment in my life. At this point in your life, you are just trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be.

Gia Sandhu as Mrs. Perumal and Mystic Inscho as Reynard in the pilot episode A Bunch of Smart Orphans in The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney + | Photo credit: Disney +

On whether audiences will see more of Ms. Perumals’ arc, Sandhu ruminates, season one is brilliant in that she surprises herself how much she realizes she cares about Reynard. She depends on him a lot more than she expected at first. This is beautifully articulated and I hope to see a lot of this perhaps archetypal relationship blossom, as she is a mother figure.

Unlike many on-screen book adaptations where a role is developed for the sake of diversity, Ms. Perumal is entirely Indian. To that, Sandhu agrees that things are changing for Indian actors and storytellers, saying: When I stepped on the scene there was never a role like this. We all played secondary characters, like the nurse or the secretary in the background. To have a person of Indian descent at the forefront who is so wonderful and has a warm connection to the leader is a testament that we are moving in the right direction.

Southern charm

In the pilot episode A Bunch Of Smart Orphans, Ms. Perumal shows Reynard (Mystic Inscho) a newspaper advertisement for a prestigious academy entrance exam. As Reynards’ teacher, she hopes this will be the break the smart boy needs to realize his potential. In the scene, she talks about Reynard’s reading ability, Inge intu nogotile irukum ella puthakangalayum vaseechirukeengala? (Have you read all the books in this library?) To which Reynard replies that the library is too small for his liking.

I don’t speak Tamil, she laughs, remembering that scene, so it was very difficult for me to learn it. I learned that the root of Tamil is not Sanskrit (it is Dravidian) unlike many languages ​​in India. It was tricky because I initially assumed it wouldn’t be such a challenge; my adult brain is not as fast as the child brain in Mystics, so it was able to figure it out much faster. But it’s a very touching moment between the two characters of her sharing something personal with him.

Children as co-stars

While we might not get to see much of Ms. Perumal, Sandhu did approach Inscho and praise the young actor. The way he presents himself on the show is so endearing and authentic, and that’s exactly who he is in person. He sings, dances, is athletic, it really is the complete package!

Gia Sandhu as Mrs. Perumal and Mystic Inscho as Reynard in the pilot episode A Bunch of Smart Orphans in The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney + | Photo credit: Disney +

Having worked with a young, diverse cast, Sandhu wants everyone to work with children at least once in their life. It keeps going, she laughs, and the children are so present. As adult actors our minds wander thinking about something else while trying to remember a line, but the kids are still 100% there.

While working with the young actors, did Sandhu see herself in one of the heroic young characters? It’s a mix of Constance’s stubbornness and Reynard’s occasional insecurity, she replies.

Sandhu lights up at the mention of his co-star Tony Hale. She sums up her impression of the actor-comedian with the Christmas present he gave the entire cast: T-shirts with the word cuteness on the front in a superhero font, as a celebration. from the Serie. It’s his superhero trait, she says.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Aside, does Sandhu have her eye on other Indian projects? There is so much amazing freelance work from India, and so many daring series such as Sacred games that had me on the edge of my seat all the time.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is streaming on Disney + Hotstar Premium from June 25