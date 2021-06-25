9 afro-latino stars who deserve big Hollywood roles

Jon M. Chu’s long-awaited film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” should have received critical acclaim. From dynamic musical numbers to movie stars including “Hamilton” star Anthony Ramos, “Orange Is The New Black” star Dasha Polanco and “Straight Outta Compton” Corey Hawkins, all signs pointed to another gradual success at the height. with Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians”.

Instead, in a film that was supposed to immortalize current Washington Heights – in a community called the Little Dominican Republic – the lack of black and brown faces onscreen was glaring. After all, 90 percent of Dominicans are of African descent. Unfortunately, as is the case with “In the Heights”, colourism is omnipresent in Latinidad. As a result, exhausting conversations about skin color, a whole market for skin lightening creams, and skin color preferences within families persist. It all stems from endemic racism, colonialism and anti-darkness.

The pullback against “In the Heights” began during the film’s press when Felice León, a video producer for The Root who identifies as Afro-Latinx, questioned Chu at close range about the void of more skinned actors. dark in the movie – especially in leading roles. “As a black woman of Cuban descent from New York,” she told him, “it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the fact that most of your lead actors were Latinx skinned. clear or passing “. Chu looked baffled and replied that he and the creative team were aiming to “get the people who were best for these roles.”

While there is no doubt that the entire cast of “In the Heights” is talented (the film garners rave reviews despite the backlash), there are a large number of Afro-Latinx actors in Hollywood who could have been. called to appear in the film in various roles. In the 90s, Tatyana Ali, whose parents are Indo-Trinidadian and Afro-Panamanian, dazzled the role of Ashley Banks in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. Likewise, Reagan Gomez-Preston, who is African-Puerto Rican, was a staple on TV shows like “The Parent ‘Hood” and “One on One.” Both women worked periodically and recently appeared on shows like “The Young and the Restless” and “Queen Sugar”. However, they are often presented as black Americans, erasing their Latinx roots. Ali and Gomez-Preston have long deserved more recognition.

Plus, pretending that Afro-Latinx actors are rare is simply mind-boggling. Here’s a look at some stars who fall directly into this category – and others who deserve more attention.

Jharrel jerome

Regina Wagner / Geisler-Fotopress / picture-alliance / dpa / AP Images

Jerome, 23, first rose to fame in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film “Moonlight”. In 2019, the Dominican actor became the first Afro-Latino actor to win an Emmy for his portrayal of Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.” Most recently, the actor appeared alongside Idris Elba in “Concrete Cowboys”. By accepting his Emmy Award in 2019, Jérôme addresses the representative value of victory. “I hope this is a step forward for Dominicans, for Latinos, for Afro-Latinos”, he said. “It’s about time we were here.

MJ Rodriguez and Indya Moore

Jeffrey Neira / FX

The critically acclaimed “Pose” has just wrapped up its three-season series on FX. Actors MJ Rodriguez, who is Afro-Puerto Rican, and Indya Moore, who is of Haitian, Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, also deserve the top spot not only for Afro-Latinx portrayal, but also for transgender / LGBTQ portrayal. As trans rights are under attack around the world, but especially in the United States, these two actors must continue to be more recognized in Hollywood.

In an editorial for the Emmys site, Rodriguez spoke directly about the representational issues she faces in her work. “Very young, I knew being a young Afro-Latina, there would be upheavals for me,” she said. wrote. “There just isn’t enough being done within black and Latino communities when it comes to portrayal, behind and in front of the cameras.”

Emayatzy Corinéaldique

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

African-Panamanian actress Emayatzy Corinealdi made her film debut in Ava DuVernay’s 2012 film, “Middle of Nowhere.” Since then, she has starred alongside Don Cheadle in “Miles Ahead” and in the television shows “Ballers” and “Evil”. After seeing her lineup, it’s high time that Corinealdi was cast to star in another movie or her own series.

“The truth is, I’m a black actress in Hollywood, and it’s difficult” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2013. “But that doesn’t mean I have to live in this space. It is our responsibility to try to change that, to do whatever we can to make that change. This is the important thing.

Amirah Vann

Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP

The “How To Get Away with Murder” alum, who identifies as Afro-Puerto Rican, has dominated the small screen since her starring role in the popular pre-war thriller “Underground.” Next, she’ll be seen in Tyler Perry’s exciting project “A Jazzman’s Blues”, which is slated to debut on Netflix in 2022. Hopefully that catalyzes seeing Vann onscreen more regularly.

“What we see in the Latino mass media is European, European, European”, Vann mentionned in a 2016 interview. “We haven’t talked enough about where this colorism comes from, this story, how color was just used to divide us and create self-loathing. But there should be no doubt when you look at yourself in the mirror that you are a beautiful representation of your race and culture.

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos

Composite: “Lzaro Ramos” CPFL Cultura / Damio Francisco used under CC BY 2.0 and Hubert Boesl / picture-alliance / dpa / AP Images

Afro-Brazilian actors Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos both star in “Executive Order” and have also dominated Brazilian television since the late 90s and early 2000s, which is still an extremely rare feat. In Brazil, passing actors still dominate large and small screens. The actors, who are also husband and wife, have been chosen to dub the 2019 animated feature “Spies in Disguise” in Portuguese for the characters of Will Smith and Rashida Jones. However, with long resumes, multiple accolades, and countless nominations under their belt, it’s high time they became recognizable faces in Hollywood, especially in the midst of Ramos’ directorial debut.

Y’lan Christmas

Maarten de Boer for variety

“The First Purge” actor Y’lan Noel, who is of Panamanian descent, first stole our hearts in the first season of “Insecure” as Issa (Issa Rae) Daniel’s lover . From there, Noel became a staple of Stella Meghie’s romantic comedies “The Weekend” and “The Photograph”. Next, the 32-year-old will star in the upcoming FX drama, “The Spook Who Sat by the Door”. In a 2018 Collider interview, the actor said: “‘Insecure’ is such an eye-opener because we can see ourselves portrayed as super dynamic and regular, and not as tropes or extreme stereotypes.”

Yaya DaCosta

David Buchan / Variety

Afro-Brazilian actor Yaya DaCosta was first introduced to us during the third season of “America’s Next Top Model”. The alumnus of Brown University has long since broadened her career. A staple of “Chicago Med” for six seasons, she will soon be seen in “Our Kind of People” by Lee Daniels alongside Morris Chestnut and Joe Morton for Fox. In a 2019 interview with The GrioDaCosta seemed optimistic about the future. “When I recently auditioned for a Colombian woman, I was like, ‘Really, like they asked me? Really ?’ “, did she say. “Because in the past we would never have been considered if you weren’t like Jennifer Lopez.”

This is by no means an exhaustive list of Afro-Latinx actors working in Hollywood. From African-Panamanian actress Melissa De Sousa, who has starred in everything from “Black Lightning” to “Single Ladies” and is set to reprise her role as Shelby for the third time in Paramount + ‘s limited series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters, “to relative newcomer Rhenzy Feliz, a New York-born Dominican actor who dazzled in Hulu’s short-lived series,” The Runaways, “Afro-Latinx actors and creators are prominent, but Hollywood continues to dazzle. ‘ignore many.

In his letter of apology for colourism in “In the Heights,” Miranda said, “I promise to do better in my future endeavors, and I’m dedicated to learning and evolving we all need to do to make sure we honor our diverse and vibrant community. “

There should be no more excuses. After all, continuing to not throw people of color into their own narratives is a form of complicity in centering whiteness. It does not require a mea culpa; it requires action.

